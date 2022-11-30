Top Quotes | Bolts Begin Raiders Week

Head Coach Brandon Staley

On C Will Clapp's performance this season at center:

"Exemplary from a backup center. That's why we went and got him. The familiarity with [Offensive Coordinator] Joe [Lombardi] and [Offensive Line Coach] Brendan [Nugent] was really significant. Then, much like a backup quarterback is, I think that relationship with the starting center is very important, the relationship with the quarterbacks. He has a great way about him. He's come in and played quality football for us and given us an opportunity to win a bunch of games. We're glad that we have him. One of those underrated offseason signings for our football team."

On the defensive line's performance over the last few weeks:

"I love the guys that we're coaching. I think the guys that we've joined up with — [DL] Tyeler Davison, we've had [DL] Joe [Gaziano] and [DL] Breiden [Fehoko before, but I think that those guys have fit right in. I thought, last week, all three of them played well for us in that game. They're the right type of guys that you want when all of this type of stuff happens. You have to have players that you can count on, that you can depend on. All three of those guys that really fit in well to our football team. I like coaching them, for sure."

On if James Jr. is a 'stats stuffer':

"When I was with [Rams DB] Jalen [Ramsey], I felt similar. He is like that LeBron James-type of player where he can just do everything. The thing that makes LeBron so unique is that he plays all five positions, and he plays them all at a premium level. He can do everything at the highest level that you could ask anybody to do — point guard, two guard, scoring, three-point, guard any position, post-up game, transition. You name it, LeBron can do it. That is something that is rare with Derwin [James Jr.], and that's why everyone reveres him that way because everyone knows that there are not many people that can do that. He is still improving. That is the thing, sometimes, with players like him is that he still has a lot of capacity to grow, and that is what we are focusing on with him is all of the little things that he can get better at, that can help his game and make even more plays and get even more trigger out of him. That is what we're searching for. [Defensive Coordinator] Renaldo [Hill] and [Secondary Coach] Derrick [Ansley] and [Assistant Secondary Coach] Tom [Donatell] are doing such a good job. We expect him to continue to play well for us."

On 'how much of an emphasis he is putting on trying to score more touchdowns in the third quarter':