Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals

The Chargers are 6-5 following a thrilling Week 12 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 12:
Offense
— Quarterback Justin Herbert, left tackle Jamaree Salyer and guards Zion Johnson and Matt Feiler played all 66 offensive snaps. Tackle Trey Pipkins III played 49 snaps. Pipkins left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury and tried to return in the third, but ultimately sat out the fourth. Tackle Foster Sarell came on in relief and played 17 offensive snaps, including the final drive.At center, Will Clapp played 43 offensive snaps after Corey Linsley (23 snaps) left the game in the second quarter with a concussion.
— Joshua Palmer led all wide receivers in snaps with 63, hauling in five balls for 56 yards. Keenan Allen played his most snaps up to date with 59, bringing in his first touchdown of the season in the process. DeAndre Carter (53 snaps) led all receivers with seven receptions for 73 yards — both career-highs. Michael Bandy played two offensive snaps, but had a huge fumble recovery in the second quarter that kept the Chargers drive going.
— Austin Ekeler led all running back with 46 snaps and finished the game with 80 total yards and the final touchdown. Joshua Kelley, who was back for the first time since suffering a knee injury in Week 6, played 14 snaps. Isaiah Spiller played eight snaps while fullback Zander Horvath was on the field for seven offensive plays.
— Gerald Everett made his return to the field after missing last game, playing the most snaps among tight ends (38) and catching the final two-point conversion that gave the Bolts the lead. Tre' McKitty played the second-most with 26. Richard Rodgers and rookie Stone Smartt both played seven offensive snaps.
Defense
— The Chargers had a total of five players played all 66 defensive snaps: Derwin James, Jr., Drue Tranquill, Asante Samuel, Jr., Michael Davis and Alohi Gilman. James forced both Arizona turnovers, finishing the game with five solo tackles, one pass defended, one interception and one forced fumble.
— Bryce Callahan played 46 snaps as the slot defender and rookie JT Woods finished with 10 total snaps. Rookie Ja'Sir Taylor logged two defensive snaps on Sunday afternoon.
— Khalil Mack and Kyle Van Noy both played 61 defensive snaps, while Chris Rumph II played 12 snaps.
— Kenneth Murray, Jr., started next to Tranquill at linebacker and played 56 snaps. Troy Reeder played one snap at linebacker.
— Sebastian Joseph-Day finished the day at 52 snaps, with Morgan Fox following him at 43 on the interior. Breiden Fehoko played 28 snaps on Sunday, while Joe Gaziano logged 24. Tyeler Davison, who was playing in his second game with the Bolts, played one defensive snap.
Special Teams
— Derrek Tuszka once again led the Bolts with 26 snaps on special teams. Amen Ogbongbemiga was closely behind with 24 snaps.
— Reeder, Horvath, Taylor, Deane Leonard and Nick Niemann all played 19 special teams snaps, while Kelley played 15 in his return to game action.
— Cameron Dicker, who made his only field goal plus an two extra points, played eight snaps.
— Both JK Scott and Josh Harris finished the day playing nine snaps.
