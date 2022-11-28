Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals

The Chargers are 6-5 following a thrilling Week 12 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 12:

Offense

— Quarterback Justin Herbert, left tackle Jamaree Salyer and guards Zion Johnson and Matt Feiler played all 66 offensive snaps. Tackle Trey Pipkins III played 49 snaps. Pipkins left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury and tried to return in the third, but ultimately sat out the fourth. Tackle Foster Sarell came on in relief and played 17 offensive snaps, including the final drive.At center, Will Clapp played 43 offensive snaps after Corey Linsley (23 snaps) left the game in the second quarter with a concussion.

— Joshua Palmer led all wide receivers in snaps with 63, hauling in five balls for 56 yards. Keenan Allen played his most snaps up to date with 59, bringing in his first touchdown of the season in the process. DeAndre Carter (53 snaps) led all receivers with seven receptions for 73 yards — both career-highs. Michael Bandy played two offensive snaps, but had a huge fumble recovery in the second quarter that kept the Chargers drive going.

— Austin Ekeler led all running back with 46 snaps and finished the game with 80 total yards and the final touchdown. Joshua Kelley, who was back for the first time since suffering a knee injury in Week 6, played 14 snaps. Isaiah Spiller played eight snaps while fullback Zander Horvath was on the field for seven offensive plays.