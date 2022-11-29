Power Rankings: Chargers See Bump Following Week 12 Thriller

The Chargers are 6-5 and have six games remaining.

Following Week 12 around the league, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter their road matchup against the Raiders.

No. 12 Dan Hanzus - NFL.com (Last week: No. 17)

…With his team trailing by one point after a Justin Herbert touchdown pass to Austin Ekeler with 15 seconds to play, [Chargers Head Coach Brandon] Staley sent his attack back on the field for the two-point conversion attempt. The Bolts rewarded their coach's faith with a perfectly designed and executed completion to Gerald Everett to steal a win and keep pace in the ultra-competitive AFC Wild Card race. Said a smiling Staley of the game-winning play: "Smooth like chocolate milk." Um ... sure!

No. 16: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last week: No. 15)

If the Los Angeles Chargers work their way into the postseason, we'll look back on Week 12 as the turning point.

The Chargers trailed for much of Sunday's matchup and faced a seven-point deficit with less than two minutes to play. But quarterback Justin Herbert rallied the Bolts, leading them on a 38-yard touchdown drive before throwing a game-winning two-point conversion pass to tight end Gerald Everett.

After the late-game heroics, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley raved about his quarterback while speaking to reporters.

"That's what it's like when you're a quarterback in the NFL," Staley said. "You're not going to make every two-minute drive, but the thing he has going for him is that our entire organization believes he's going to make it. He brought us back. Game ball for him. Big-time performance. We couldn't have won without him."