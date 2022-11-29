Power Rankings: Chargers See Bump Following Week 12 Thriller

The Chargers are 6-5 and have six games remaining.
Following Week 12 around the league, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter their road matchup against the Raiders.
No. 12 Dan Hanzus - NFL.com (Last week: No. 17)
…With his team trailing by one point after a Justin Herbert touchdown pass to Austin Ekeler with 15 seconds to play, [Chargers Head Coach Brandon] Staley sent his attack back on the field for the two-point conversion attempt. The Bolts rewarded their coach's faith with a perfectly designed and executed completion to Gerald Everett to steal a win and keep pace in the ultra-competitive AFC Wild Card race. Said a smiling Staley of the game-winning play: "Smooth like chocolate milk." Um ... sure!
No. 16: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last week: No. 15)
If the Los Angeles Chargers work their way into the postseason, we'll look back on Week 12 as the turning point.
The Chargers trailed for much of Sunday's matchup and faced a seven-point deficit with less than two minutes to play. But quarterback Justin Herbert rallied the Bolts, leading them on a 38-yard touchdown drive before throwing a game-winning two-point conversion pass to tight end Gerald Everett.
After the late-game heroics, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley raved about his quarterback while speaking to reporters.
"That's what it's like when you're a quarterback in the NFL," Staley said. "You're not going to make every two-minute drive, but the thing he has going for him is that our entire organization believes he's going to make it. He brought us back. Game ball for him. Big-time performance. We couldn't have won without him."
No. 13: Bo Wulf - The Athletic (Last week: No. 15)
No. 15: Austin Gayle - The Ringer (Last week: No. 17)
The Chargers currently have a 41 percent chance to make the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight. However, those odds could jump to 62 percent if they beat the Raiders next week. The offensive line and receiver groups are still ravaged by injuries, and the defense is still among the league's worst. But as we saw in the fourth quarter against Arizona, Justin Herbert always gives the Chargers a chance.
No. 14: Vinnie Iyer - Sporting News (Last week: No. 17)
The Chargers made a great escape in the desert, thanks to Justin Herbert and Austin Ekeler overcoming more key injuries around them and the defense providing a late lift in Arizona. They won't let up in pursuing a wild card behind the Chiefs with the Raiders next.
No. 12: Pete Prisco - CBS Sports (Last week: No. 15)
That was a potential season-saving victory at Arizona with the late-game drive to win it. Justin Herbert made the plays when he had to have them in that game.
No. 16: Frank Schwab - Yahoo Sports (Last week: No. 17)
No. 17: NFL Nation - Lindsey Thiry - ESPN.com (Last week: No. 17)
No. 16: Mike Florio - Pro Football Talk (Last week: No. 18)
They make not make it to the postseason. Without Sunday's walkoff win, they likely would have had no chance.
No. 11: Conor Orr - Sports Illustrated (Last week: 12)
I love this team. What incredible body contortion from Austin Ekeler on the end-of-game touchdown. What a play call for the two-point conversion. What a call by Brandon Staley, who is feeling the heat and everyone knows it. If they can continue to put one foot in front of the other, they may walk deep into the playoffs and surprise some teams.
