JK Scott Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Los Angeles Chargers punter JK Scott today was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the league office. It marks his first career Special Teams Player of the Week honor.

Scott flipped the field throughout the team's Week 12 contest, helping the Bolts win the field position battle en route to a come-from-behind win. He led all AFC players in Week 12 with four punts inside the 20, including one late in the fourth quarter to the Arizona 10-yard line, setting the defense up to force a three-and-out and get the ball back to the offense for the game-winning drive.

The game was Scott's conference-leading fourth of the season with at least three punts placed inside the 20-yard line. On the season, Scott's 41.5-yard net average ranks No. 3 in the AFC among players with at least 45 punts. He ranks sixth in the NFL this season (min. 45 punts) by placing punts inside the 20 on 41.3 percent of the time.