Week 13 Injury Report | Chargers at Raiders

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders as we head into Week 13 of the 2022 season:
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|S Nasir Adderley
|Thumb
|Limited
|CB Bryce Callahan
|Groin
|DNP
|CB Michael Davis
|Knee
|Full
|S Derwin James, Jr.
|Hip
|DNP
|C Corey Linsley
|Concussion
|DNP
|OLB Khalil Mack
|NIR -Rest
|DNP
|LB Kenneth Murray, Jr.
|Wrist
|Full
|T Trey Pipkins III
|Knee
|DNP
|OL Jamaree Salyer
|Knee
|Full
|WR Mike Williams
|Ankle
|DNP
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday *
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DT Andrew Billings
|Fibula
|Limited
|RB Brandon Bolden
|Calf
|Limited
|LB Darien Butler
|Elbow
|Full
|QB Derek Carr
|Back
|Full
|S Duron Harmon
|Shoulder
|Full
|TE Jesper Horsted
|Concussion
|DNP
|RB Josh Jacobs
|Calf
|Limited
|T Kolton Miller
|Shoulder
|Limited
|DT Kendal Vickers
|Back
|Limited
*The Raiders conducted a walkthrough Wednesday.
