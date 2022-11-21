Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-5) visit the Arizona Cardinals (4-6) in Week 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Sunday's game will mark the 15th matchup between these two teams. The Chargers hold a 10-4 all-time regular season record versus the Cardinals, including having won four out of the last five meetings.

The last meeting between these two teams came in Los Angeles during Week 12 of the 2018 season.

After falling behind 10-0 after the first quarter, the Chargers rattled off 45 unanswered points to cruise to a 45-10 victory over Arizona. The Bolts scored 28 points in the second quarter to get rolling, including two touchdown receptions by wide receiver Mike Williams. Wide receiver Keenan Allen led both teams with 72 yards receiving and a touchdown while running back Austin Ekeler led both teams with 10 receptions. Safety Derwin James, Jr., continued his stellar rookie season in this game, finishing with a team-high five solo tackles, two passes defended and an interception.

GAME DATE/TIME

Sunday, November 27

Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. (PT)

LOCATION

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, AZ)

WATCH ON TV

Network: CBS

Play-by-play: Kevin Harlan

Analyst: Trent Green

Sideline: Melanie Collins

STREAMING

NFL+ Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Paramount+ Stream the NFL on CBS with Paramount Plus! Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long.

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM in San Diego.

Other Affiliate Stations:

San Bernardino KATY 101.3 FM

Stockton/Modesto KFIV-AM 1360

Eugene KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM

San Diego KGB 101.5 FM & KLSD 1360 AM

Palm Springs/Yucca KNWZ FM & KNWH AM

Las Vegas KXNT 840 AM, KXST CBS SPORTS 1140 & KLUC 98.5 HD2

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCES