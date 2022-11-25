Scouting the Cardinals: Week 12

DU: The way the NFC has unfolded, it's going to be difficult for the Cardinals to find a path to the postseason sitting at 4-7. Of their six games remaining, only one team (Broncos) aren't fighting themselves for the playoffs. They do have Murray back, but they will likely be missing four of five offensive line starters for the time being and they are also missing top cornerback Byron Murphy. That said, if Murray can get going with these top wideouts, the Cardinals can still be a problem.