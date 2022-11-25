Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Scouting the Cardinals: Week 12

Nov 25, 2022 at 09:53 AM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

The Bolts are back on the road in Week 12.

The Chargers and Cardinals will meet Sunday in Arizona, with kickoff at 1:05 p.m. (PT).

We chatted with Darren Urban, who covers the Cardinals for azcardinals.com, to get a preview of the game.

The Cardinals sit at 4-7 entering Week 12. What's one word that sums up Arizona's season thus far?

DU: Disappointing. The Cardinals started so well in 2021 and then struggled down the stretch and they hoped to wipe that away this season and instead, there has been drama and injuries and not enough wins.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray appears to be in line for a return Sunday. What's the biggest element he brings to the offense?

DU: IKyler Murray, when he's on, is a dangerous QB because he can turn nothing into something. The Cardinals have been missing the element of Murray's legs, a threat that defenses have to honor. And this week, with the likelihood that Hollywood Brown will be back on the field with DeAndre Hopkins for the first time, the Cardinals are counting on Murray's return turn that into an effective trio.

Photos: Bolts Practice on Turkey Day

Check out the best photos of the Chargers Thanksgiving practice at Hoag Performance Center

221124_Practice_MH_002
1 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_004
2 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_016
3 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_010
4 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_009
5 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_015
6 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_012
7 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_014
8 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_038
9 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_085
10 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_062
11 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_025
12 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_036
13 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_013
14 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_061
15 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_019
16 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_048
17 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_072
18 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_050
19 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_022
20 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_067
21 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_027
22 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_052
23 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_069
24 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_034
25 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_094
26 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_040
27 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_033
28 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_087
29 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_078
30 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_046
31 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_071
32 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_084
33 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_031
34 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_076
35 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_054
36 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_086
37 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_074
38 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_056
39 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_065
40 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_080
41 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_102
42 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_070
43 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_098
44 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_059
45 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_057
46 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_090
47 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_093
48 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221124_Practice_MH_083
49 / 49
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Who's the X-factor on Arizona's defense?

DU: Budda Baker. This is a guy who didn't miss a game despite a high-ankle sprain, and even had an interception in his first game after. He's also the emotional leader of the defense – actually, the whole team – and he's always going full speed.

Give Chargers fans a rookie who has impressed so far this season.

DU: Unfortunately the Cardinals haven't had a ton of snaps or contributions from rookies, but linebacker Myjai Sanders has been getting better of late and making an impact in the pass rush. Second-round tight end Trey McBride hasn't been a big factor thus far, but he has taken the top TE role after the season-ending knee injury to Zach Ertz.

Finally, what's the big picture view on where the Cardinals are at with seven games left? Can they get things turned around and make a late playoff push?

DU: The way the NFC has unfolded, it's going to be difficult for the Cardinals to find a path to the postseason sitting at 4-7. Of their six games remaining, only one team (Broncos) aren't fighting themselves for the playoffs. They do have Murray back, but they will likely be missing four of five offensive line starters for the time being and they are also missing top cornerback Byron Murphy. That said, if Murray can get going with these top wideouts, the Cardinals can still be a problem.

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

What the Cardinals Are Saying About the Chargers

"You watch them against all of these good teams, they got teams beat. It's going to a chore to get these guys, this team, contained and beat on Sunday."

news

Week 12 Injury Report | Chargers at Cardinals

Take a look at the Week 12 Injury Report ahead of Sunday's matchup

news

Week 12 Game Picks: Chargers or Cardinals?

NFL pundits have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 12 matchup between the Chargers and Cardinals.

news

Chargers Dish on Favorite Thanksgiving Traditions

A dozen Bolts opened up about family traditions, their favorite side dish and whether they'd want to swim in gravy or cranberry sauce

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Monday's game.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Kyle Van Noy vs. Shawne Merriman

On the second episode of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Kyle Van Noy goes lights out against Shawne Merriman in pong. From the worst advice Shawne ever got on the field to a story from Kyle's days on the Patriots: Belichick vs Gronk, find out who takes the win in Between 2 Kegs powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Taylor Bertolet

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Browns Hype Video

The Chargers travel to First Energy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

video

All In: Episode 4 | Chosen

On the fourth episode of ALL IN Season 2, follow second-year cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr.'s journey to and through the NFL, from his roots in Florida football, his marquee matchup vs elite wide receiver Davante Adams in Week 1, and the relentless mentality he brings to every snap.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Texans Hype Video

The Chargers hit the road to take on the Houston Texans in Week 4.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Mike Williams vs. Shawne Merriman

On the premiere of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne faces off against Mike Williams. Watch to see who wins as they talk about Mike's most memorable parties at Clemson, the story of the first time Merriman hit LT at practice his rookie year, and more. Powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Tight End Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded tight end Donald Parham Jr., to doutbtful.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Hype Video

The Chargers return home to SoFi Stadium to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.

video

All In: Episode 3 | First Blood

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access as the 2022 LA Chargers begin their season and see who will draw first blood in the battle for the highly competitive AFC West. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts' first two games vs the Raiders & Chiefs.

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin the 2022 season and battle against two AFC West opponents. Check out episode 3 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday, September 23rd at 10am.

news

Chargers Elevate Jason Moore, Jr. and Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Thursday night's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Kansas City Chiefs to open the first ever Prime Video Thursday Night Football in Kansas City for Week 2.

Latest News
Advertising