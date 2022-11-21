Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Chargers are 5-5 following a 30-27 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.
Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 11:
Offense
— Justin Herbert and all five members of the Chargers starting offensive line — Jamaree Salyer, Matt Feiler, Corey Linsley, Zion Johnson and Trey Pipkins III — played all 65 offensive snaps. Storm Norton played one offensive snap as an extra lineman.
— Joshua Palmer led all wide receivers in snaps with 60. In addition to his two touchdowns, he tied his season-high with eight receptions for 106 yards. DeAndre Carter was on the field for 53 snaps and caught all three of his targets for 33 yards. In his first game since Week 7, Keenan Allen played a season-high 44 snaps and finished the game with five receptions for 94 yards — including a 46-yard deep shot late in the fourth quarter. Michael Bandy played eight offensive snaps and Mike Williams played six before he left the game after re-aggravating his ankle injury.
— Austin Ekeler led all running back with 45 snaps and finished the game with 19 rushes for 83 yards and a touchdown. Isaiah Spiller played 16 snaps and Sony Michel played five snaps. Fullback Zander Horvath was on the field for eight offensive plays.
— Tre' McKitty led all tight ends in snaps with 39, while Richard Rodgers followed him with 21 snaps. Rookie Stone Smartt made his debut on Sunday night and played 19 snaps. Smartt caught his lone target for six yards.
Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium!
Defense
— A total of three players played all 65 defensive snaps for the Bolts: Drue Tranquill, Asante Samuel, Jr., and Michael Davis. Tranquill had gmae-high six solo tackles.
— Derwin James, Jr., was right behind them at 64 snaps, while fellow safety Nasir Adderley logged 59. Bryce Callahan played 54 snaps as the slot defender and rookie JT Woods finished with 14. Alohi Gilman, who recovered the big fumble in the fourth quarter, played 10 defensive snaps while rookie Ja'Sir Taylor logged two.
— Khalil Mack played 49 snaps on Sunday night with Kyle Van Noy right behind him at 44. Chris Rumph II played 20 snaps in his return from injury, while Derrek Tuszka finished with 16.
— Kenneth Murray, Jr., started next to Tranquill at linebacker and played 28 snaps before he left the game with a neck injury. After Murray left the game, Troy Reeder replaced him and played 21 defensive snaps. Reeder made his mark felt during those 21 snaps, as his forced fumble gave the Bolts the ball back deep in the fourth quarter.
— Morgan Fox finished the game with game-high 40 snaps at his position while Sebastian Joseph-Day followed him with 39. Joe Gaziano, who was signed to the active roster from the practice squad this week, logged 28 defensive snaps. Breiden Fehoko played 26 snaps on Sunday night while newly-added Tyeler Davison played five snaps.
Special Teams
— Tuszka led the Bolts playing 27 snaps on special teams and Amen Ogbongbemiga was closely behind with 24 snaps.
— Gilman followed with the third-most snaps with 20, while Taylor, Deane Leonard, Nick Niemann and Horvath each logged 18. Reeder played 17 special team snaps and Rumph played 12 in his return.
— Cameron Dicker, who made both of his field goals plus an three extra points, played 11 snaps.
— JK Scott finished the night with nine snaps and Josh Harris played eight snaps.
Bolt Up for 2023!
Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.