Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Defense

— A total of three players played all 65 defensive snaps for the Bolts: Drue Tranquill, Asante Samuel, Jr., and Michael Davis. Tranquill had gmae-high six solo tackles.

— Derwin James, Jr., was right behind them at 64 snaps, while fellow safety Nasir Adderley logged 59. Bryce Callahan played 54 snaps as the slot defender and rookie JT Woods finished with 14. Alohi Gilman, who recovered the big fumble in the fourth quarter, played 10 defensive snaps while rookie Ja'Sir Taylor logged two.

— Khalil Mack played 49 snaps on Sunday night with Kyle Van Noy right behind him at 44. Chris Rumph II played 20 snaps in his return from injury, while Derrek Tuszka finished with 16.

— Kenneth Murray, Jr., started next to Tranquill at linebacker and played 28 snaps before he left the game with a neck injury. After Murray left the game, Troy Reeder replaced him and played 21 defensive snaps. Reeder made his mark felt during those 21 snaps, as his forced fumble gave the Bolts the ball back deep in the fourth quarter.

— Morgan Fox finished the game with game-high 40 snaps at his position while Sebastian Joseph-Day followed him with 39. Joe Gaziano, who was signed to the active roster from the practice squad this week, logged 28 defensive snaps. Breiden Fehoko played 26 snaps on Sunday night while newly-added Tyeler Davison played five snaps.

Special Teams

— Tuszka led the Bolts playing 27 snaps on special teams and Amen Ogbongbemiga was closely behind with 24 snaps.

— Gilman followed with the third-most snaps with 20, while Taylor, Deane Leonard, Nick Niemann and Horvath each logged 18. Reeder played 17 special team snaps and Rumph played 12 in his return.

— Cameron Dicker, who made both of his field goals plus an three extra points, played 11 snaps.