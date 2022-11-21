Chargers Feel Sense of Urgency Entering Week 12

The Chargers are 5-5 heading into Week 12.

Here are five takeaways from Monday's media sessions with Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, wide receiver DeAndre Carter and cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr.

1. Bolts turn focus to Cardinals

The Bolts have completed perhaps their toughest two-game stretch of the season.

And while the Chargers were there late against San Francisco and Kansas City — teams that have made Super Bowl appearances in recent seasons — the Bolts ultimately came up short in both instances.

"It's encouraging, but disappointing at the same time because we're kind of banged up right now and we're still able to win these games against two of the best teams in the NFL," said cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr. "That gives us encouragement. We just have to get the wins and keep stacking and get better each week."

The Chargers lost by nine combined points to the 49ers and Chiefs, and also held the lead deep into the fourth quarter in both games.

The back-to-back losses have dropped the Bolts to 5-5 and out of the current AFC playoff field.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Monday that he took some solace in the fact his team has been right there and said he expects another solid week of work in the coming days.

"We're trying to take it one game at a time. Our focus is going to be on Arizona," Staley said. "We played two really tough games in a row in primetime against two, as you guys know, really quality teams, and they've been great games. I feel like our level [of play] has been high. I think we know exactly where we stand right now, in terms of the context of the NFL landscape.

"What we need to keep doing is making improvements on our football team, continue to get guys back and make that progress going into the next game. We have to put that one behind us," Staley added. "As tough as it is, last night, and the week before — that's real, those types of games — but you can't let those guys affect your next one. We have to come back on Wednesday with a lot of purpose for Arizona because they're a good team."

Samuel and wide receiver DeAndre Carter both echoed Staley's message.

"Every week, in the NFL, it's a sense of urgency. Guys lay it on the line every week, they empty the tank. We go out there and give it our all," Carter said. "We might not always execute the way that we want to, but we all go out there and play with our whole heart and try to make it go.

"I don't think that the urgency, necessarily, changes because we play with that every week," Carter added. "We definitely know that, right now, we are on the outside of the playoffs looking in. We have to go get this win at Arizona and, hopefully, put some wins together."

Samuel said: "We just have to worry about one week at a time. We have Arizona this week. We can't look past them. They are a great team, great players. That's our one spot right there. We just have to focus on them and get the win against them."