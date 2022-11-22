Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

AFC Playoff Picture: Chargers Have Work to Do in Final 7 Games

Nov 22, 2022 at 12:00 PM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

AFC PP

Not much went the Chargers way in Week 11.

The Bolts dropped a close game to the Chiefs to fall back in the AFC West race and also didn't get much help elsewhere in the playoff picture.

The Chargers are now 5-5 with seven games to go.

Here's the look at the AFC playoff picture — with standings, current playoff odds, and a status update — as we head into Week 12.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (8-2)

Next 3 games

11/27 LAR (3-7)

12/04 @CIN (6-4)

12/11 @DEN (3-7)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): Greater than 99 percent

Status: The Chiefs are once again in line for another AFC West title, which would be their seventh in a row.

2. Miami Dolphins (7-3)

Next 3 games

11/27 HOU (1-8-1)

12/04 @SF (6-4)

12/11 @LAC (5-5)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 91 percent

Status: The Dolphins had a bye in Week 11 and remained in first place in the AFC East.

3. Tennessee Titans (7-3)

Next 3 games

11/27 CIN (6-4)

12/04 @PHI (9-1)

12/11 JAX (3-7)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 98 percent

Status: The Titans continue to roll and have won seven of their past eight games.

4. Baltimore Ravens (7-3)

Next 3 games

11/27 @JAX (3-7)

12/04 DEN (3-7)

12/11 @PIT (3-7)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 97 percent

Status: The Ravens remain atop the AFC North and face a favorable schedule over the next three weeks.

5. Buffalo Bills (7-3)

Next 3 games

11/24 @DET (4-6)

12/01 @NE (6-4)

12/11 NYJ (6-4)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 94 percent

Status: The Bills made it through a wacky week by escaping the weather in Buffalo before getting a win over the Browns in Detroit, which is where they'll also play on Thanksgiving.

6. New England Patriots (6-4)

Next 3 games

11/24 @MIN (8-2)

12/01 BUF (7-3)

12/12 @AZ (4-7)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 55 percent

Status: The Patriots are in a Wild Card spot thanks to their strong defense, which has allowed just six points over the past two games.

7. Cincinnati Bengals (6-4)

Next 3 games

11/27 @TEN (7-3)

12/04 KC (8-2)

12/11 CLE (3-7)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 59 percent

Status: The Bengals moved into the AFC's final playoff spot in Week 12 with their close win over the Steelers.

8. New York Jets (6-4)

Next 3 games

11/27 CHI (4-7)

12/04 @MIN (8-2)

12/11 @BUF (7-3)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 46 percent

Status: The Jets put up just 103 yards of total offense in Week 11 as they fell out of the current AFC playoff picture.

9. Los Angeles Chargers (5-5)

Next 3 games

11/27 @AZ (4-7)

12/04 @LV (3-7)

12/11 MIA (7-3)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 31 percent

Status: The Chargers dropped to 5-5 Sunday night and also saw teams around them in the playoff race pick up wins. Sunday's game in Arizona is critical for the Bolts if they want to remain in the playoff mix.

10. Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1)

Next 3 games

11/28 PIT (3-7)

12/04 @DAL (7-3)

12/18 @MIN (8-2)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 18 percent

Status: The Colts led almost the entire way but couldn't close it out against the Eagles.

Top Shots: Bolts & Chiefs on Sunday Night Football

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
1 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
2 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
3 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
4 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
5 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
6 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
7 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
8 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
9 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
10 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
11 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
12 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
13 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
14 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
15 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
16 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
17 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
18 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
19 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
20 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
21 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
22 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
23 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
24 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
25 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
26 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
27 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
28 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
29 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
30 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
31 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
32 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
33 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
34 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
35 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
36 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
37 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
38 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
39 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
40 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
41 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
42 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
43 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
44 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
45 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
46 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
47 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
48 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
49 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
50 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
51 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
52 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
53 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
54 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
55 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
56 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
57 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
58 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
59 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
60 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
61 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
62 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
63 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
64 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
65 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
66 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
67 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
68 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
69 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
70 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
71 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
72 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
73 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
74 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
75 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
76 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
77 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
78 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
79 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
80 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
81 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
82 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
83 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
84 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
85 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
86 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
87 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
88 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
89 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
90 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
91 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
92 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
93 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
94 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
95 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
96 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
97 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
98 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
99 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
100 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
101 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
102 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
103 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
104 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
105 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
106 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
107 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
108 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
109 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

11. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7)

Next 3 games

11/27 BAL (6-3)

12/04 @DET (3-6)

12/11 @TEN (6-3)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 2 percent

Status: Jacksonville rested up on its bye in Week 11 and now faces a pair of AFC playoff contenders in the coming weeks.

12. Las Vegas Raiders (3-7)

Next 3 games

11/27 @SEA (6-4)

12/04 LAC (5-5)

12/8 @LAR (3-7)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 3 percent

Status: The Raiders picked up their third win of the season Sunday by completing a season sweep of the Broncos.

13. Cleveland Browns (3-7)

Next 3 games

11/27 TB (5-5)

12/04 @HOU (1-8-1)

12/11 @CIN (6-4)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 4 percent

Status: The Browns have lost two straight games coming off their bye and are a longshot to make the playoffs.

14. Denver Broncos (3-7)

Next 3 games

11/27 @CAR (3-8)

12/04 @BAL (7-3)

12/11 KC (8-2)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): Less than 1 percent

Status: The Broncos would be 7-3 if they had scored at least 18 points in each game this season.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7)

Next 3 games

11/28 @IND (4-5-1)

12/04 @ATL (4-6)

12/11 BAL (7-3)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 1 percent

Status: The Steelers are on pace for their worst record since 2003 when they went 6-10.

16. Houston Texans (1-8-1)

Next 3 games

11/27 @MIA (7-3)

12/04 CLE (3-6)

12/11 @DAL (7-3)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): Less than 1 percent

Status: Houston remains on track to have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bolts in B&W: Week 11

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
1 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
2 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
3 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
4 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
5 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
6 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
7 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
8 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
9 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
10 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
11 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
12 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
13 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
14 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
15 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
16 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
17 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
18 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
19 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
20 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
21 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
22 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
23 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
24 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
25 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
26 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
27 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
28 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
29 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
30 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
31 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
32 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
33 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
34 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
35 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
36 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
37 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
38 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
39 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
40 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
41 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
42 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
43 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
44 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
45 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
46 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome
47 / 47

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 prime time game against the Chiefs in monochrome

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cameron Dicker to Active Roster; Place Dustin Hopkins on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed kicker Cameron Dicker to the active roster from the practice squad and placed kicker Dustin Hopkins on Reserve/Injured.

news

Power Rankings: Bolts Remain Steady Ahead of Week 12

Take a look at where various NFL analysts have the Bolts ranked as they enter their matchup against Arizona

news

Chargers Feel Sense of Urgency Entering Week 12

"I feel like our level [of play] has been high. I think we know exactly where we stand right now, in terms of the context of the NFL landscape."

news

Coach Staley's Full Transcript: Monday Media Availability

Here's what Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Monday after a Week 11 loss

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Monday's game.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Kyle Van Noy vs. Shawne Merriman

On the second episode of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Kyle Van Noy goes lights out against Shawne Merriman in pong. From the worst advice Shawne ever got on the field to a story from Kyle's days on the Patriots: Belichick vs Gronk, find out who takes the win in Between 2 Kegs powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Taylor Bertolet

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Browns Hype Video

The Chargers travel to First Energy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

video

All In: Episode 4 | Chosen

On the fourth episode of ALL IN Season 2, follow second-year cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr.'s journey to and through the NFL, from his roots in Florida football, his marquee matchup vs elite wide receiver Davante Adams in Week 1, and the relentless mentality he brings to every snap.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Texans Hype Video

The Chargers hit the road to take on the Houston Texans in Week 4.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Mike Williams vs. Shawne Merriman

On the premiere of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne faces off against Mike Williams. Watch to see who wins as they talk about Mike's most memorable parties at Clemson, the story of the first time Merriman hit LT at practice his rookie year, and more. Powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Tight End Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded tight end Donald Parham Jr., to doutbtful.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Hype Video

The Chargers return home to SoFi Stadium to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.

video

All In: Episode 3 | First Blood

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access as the 2022 LA Chargers begin their season and see who will draw first blood in the battle for the highly competitive AFC West. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts' first two games vs the Raiders & Chiefs.

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin the 2022 season and battle against two AFC West opponents. Check out episode 3 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday, September 23rd at 10am.

news

Chargers Elevate Jason Moore, Jr. and Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Thursday night's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Kansas City Chiefs to open the first ever Prime Video Thursday Night Football in Kansas City for Week 2.

Latest News
Advertising