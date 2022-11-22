AFC Playoff Picture: Chargers Have Work to Do in Final 7 Games

5. Buffalo Bills (7-3)

Next 3 games

11/24 @DET (4-6)

12/01 @NE (6-4)

12/11 NYJ (6-4)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 94 percent

Status: The Bills made it through a wacky week by escaping the weather in Buffalo before getting a win over the Browns in Detroit, which is where they'll also play on Thanksgiving.

6. New England Patriots (6-4)

Next 3 games

11/24 @MIN (8-2)

12/01 BUF (7-3)

12/12 @AZ (4-7)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 55 percent

Status: The Patriots are in a Wild Card spot thanks to their strong defense, which has allowed just six points over the past two games.

7. Cincinnati Bengals (6-4)

Next 3 games

11/27 @TEN (7-3)

12/04 KC (8-2)

12/11 CLE (3-7)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 59 percent

Status: The Bengals moved into the AFC's final playoff spot in Week 12 with their close win over the Steelers.

8. New York Jets (6-4)

Next 3 games

11/27 CHI (4-7)

12/04 @MIN (8-2)

12/11 @BUF (7-3)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 46 percent

Status: The Jets put up just 103 yards of total offense in Week 11 as they fell out of the current AFC playoff picture.

9. Los Angeles Chargers (5-5)

Next 3 games

11/27 @AZ (4-7)

12/04 @LV (3-7)

12/11 MIA (7-3)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 31 percent

Status: The Chargers dropped to 5-5 Sunday night and also saw teams around them in the playoff race pick up wins. Sunday's game in Arizona is critical for the Bolts if they want to remain in the playoff mix.

10. Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1)

Next 3 games

11/28 PIT (3-7)

12/04 @DAL (7-3)

12/18 @MIN (8-2)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 18 percent