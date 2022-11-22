AFC Playoff Picture: Chargers Have Work to Do in Final 7 Games

Not much went the Chargers way in Week 11.
The Bolts dropped a close game to the Chiefs to fall back in the AFC West race and also didn't get much help elsewhere in the playoff picture.
The Chargers are now 5-5 with seven games to go.
Here's the look at the AFC playoff picture — with standings, current playoff odds, and a status update — as we head into Week 12.
1. Kansas City Chiefs (8-2)
Next 3 games
11/27 LAR (3-7)
12/04 @CIN (6-4)
12/11 @DEN (3-7)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): Greater than 99 percent
Status: The Chiefs are once again in line for another AFC West title, which would be their seventh in a row.
2. Miami Dolphins (7-3)
Next 3 games
11/27 HOU (1-8-1)
12/04 @SF (6-4)
12/11 @LAC (5-5)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 91 percent
Status: The Dolphins had a bye in Week 11 and remained in first place in the AFC East.
3. Tennessee Titans (7-3)
Next 3 games
11/27 CIN (6-4)
12/04 @PHI (9-1)
12/11 JAX (3-7)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 98 percent
Status: The Titans continue to roll and have won seven of their past eight games.
4. Baltimore Ravens (7-3)
Next 3 games
11/27 @JAX (3-7)
12/04 DEN (3-7)
12/11 @PIT (3-7)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 97 percent
Status: The Ravens remain atop the AFC North and face a favorable schedule over the next three weeks.
5. Buffalo Bills (7-3)
Next 3 games
11/24 @DET (4-6)
12/01 @NE (6-4)
12/11 NYJ (6-4)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 94 percent
Status: The Bills made it through a wacky week by escaping the weather in Buffalo before getting a win over the Browns in Detroit, which is where they'll also play on Thanksgiving.
6. New England Patriots (6-4)
Next 3 games
11/24 @MIN (8-2)
12/01 BUF (7-3)
12/12 @AZ (4-7)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 55 percent
Status: The Patriots are in a Wild Card spot thanks to their strong defense, which has allowed just six points over the past two games.
7. Cincinnati Bengals (6-4)
Next 3 games
11/27 @TEN (7-3)
12/04 KC (8-2)
12/11 CLE (3-7)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 59 percent
Status: The Bengals moved into the AFC's final playoff spot in Week 12 with their close win over the Steelers.
8. New York Jets (6-4)
Next 3 games
11/27 CHI (4-7)
12/04 @MIN (8-2)
12/11 @BUF (7-3)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 46 percent
Status: The Jets put up just 103 yards of total offense in Week 11 as they fell out of the current AFC playoff picture.
9. Los Angeles Chargers (5-5)
Next 3 games
11/27 @AZ (4-7)
12/04 @LV (3-7)
12/11 MIA (7-3)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 31 percent
Status: The Chargers dropped to 5-5 Sunday night and also saw teams around them in the playoff race pick up wins. Sunday's game in Arizona is critical for the Bolts if they want to remain in the playoff mix.
10. Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1)
Next 3 games
11/28 PIT (3-7)
12/04 @DAL (7-3)
12/18 @MIN (8-2)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 18 percent
Status: The Colts led almost the entire way but couldn't close it out against the Eagles.
11. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7)
Next 3 games
11/27 BAL (6-3)
12/04 @DET (3-6)
12/11 @TEN (6-3)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 2 percent
Status: Jacksonville rested up on its bye in Week 11 and now faces a pair of AFC playoff contenders in the coming weeks.
12. Las Vegas Raiders (3-7)
Next 3 games
11/27 @SEA (6-4)
12/04 LAC (5-5)
12/8 @LAR (3-7)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 3 percent
Status: The Raiders picked up their third win of the season Sunday by completing a season sweep of the Broncos.
13. Cleveland Browns (3-7)
Next 3 games
11/27 TB (5-5)
12/04 @HOU (1-8-1)
12/11 @CIN (6-4)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 4 percent
Status: The Browns have lost two straight games coming off their bye and are a longshot to make the playoffs.
14. Denver Broncos (3-7)
Next 3 games
11/27 @CAR (3-8)
12/04 @BAL (7-3)
12/11 KC (8-2)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): Less than 1 percent
Status: The Broncos would be 7-3 if they had scored at least 18 points in each game this season.
15. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7)
Next 3 games
11/28 @IND (4-5-1)
12/04 @ATL (4-6)
12/11 BAL (7-3)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 1 percent
Status: The Steelers are on pace for their worst record since 2003 when they went 6-10.
16. Houston Texans (1-8-1)
Next 3 games
11/27 @MIA (7-3)
12/04 CLE (3-6)
12/11 @DAL (7-3)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): Less than 1 percent
Status: Houston remains on track to have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
