Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cameron Dicker to Active Roster; Place Dustin Hopkins on Injured Reserve 

In four career games, Dicker has totaled 35 points scored by making all nine field goal attempts and all eight extra points. He was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after his Chargers debut in Week 9, where he made both PATs and a pair of field goals, including a game-winning 37-yarder as time expired. Dicker also won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in his NFL debut for Philadelphia earlier this year by making the game-winning field goal with 1:45 remaining, making him one of just three rookie kickers since the 1970 NFL-AFL Merger to convert game-winning field goals with less than two minutes remaining for multiple teams.