Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cameron Dicker to Active Roster; Place Dustin Hopkins on Injured Reserve 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed kicker Cameron Dicker to the active roster from the practice squad and placed kicker Dustin Hopkins on Reserve/Injured.
In four career games, Dicker has totaled 35 points scored by making all nine field goal attempts and all eight extra points. He was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after his Chargers debut in Week 9, where he made both PATs and a pair of field goals, including a game-winning 37-yarder as time expired. Dicker also won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in his NFL debut for Philadelphia earlier this year by making the game-winning field goal with 1:45 remaining, making him one of just three rookie kickers since the 1970 NFL-AFL Merger to convert game-winning field goals with less than two minutes remaining for multiple teams.
In 49 games over four seasons (2018-21) at the University of Texas, Dicker made a program-record 60 field goals. He ended his Longhorns career also ranked third in points scored (386), fourth in field goal percentage (75.9) and second in made PATs (206) — including 70 consecutive. Dicker was a first-team All-Big 12 selection at punter and honorable mention at kicker as a senior in 2021 after averaging 46.8 gross yards per punt and making 13-of-15 field goal attempts (86.7 pct.).
