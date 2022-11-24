Chargers Dish on Favorite Thanksgiving Traditions

Thanksgiving is a time for family, food football. And more food.

We asked a dozen Chargers players five different Thanksgiving-related questions, allowing them to remain anonymous so they could really spill the truth.

Happy Thanksgiving from the Bolts.

Did your family have a favorite Thanksgiving tradition?

"That's tough. Probably decorating for Christmas the night of Thanksgiving. Like after dinner and stuff, we'd all clean up and then decorate for Christmas."

"I come from a big family. Just a brief summary of that, my mom's side of the family has 12 kids, so I have like 80 or so cousins probably. Every year, we pick someone's house to host Thanksgiving, so we all meet up. You know, being out of town for college, it was always good to go back and be with family. That was my biggest tradition."

"Just all the family comes over to my grandma's house. Celebrate Thanksgiving together."

"We didn't really have anything special. We just kind of all got together and watched movies together. So that was really kind of our tradition. Everyone would come over, pick a movie and just watch it."

"Just having the whole family in town. Just getting together and spending quality time with family."

"Everybody would come to my mom's house and we would start cooking. Usually about the time the food was done, the Cowboys would be playing. The Lions game was early, but the Cowboys were on when we were eating. We'd watch the game as a family and eat, but everybody was slumped by halftime. The food was so good."

"I grew up in South Dakota, so on Thanksgiving, it was always opening rifle hunting. So, my family all went out, did some hunting in the morning and came back and had a big family Thanksgiving dinner. That was always a fun tradition for us growing up. If we were fortunate enough to have a successful hunt, we would always incorporate that into the meal. But then, my grandma would always cook something delicious as well. Just for when we didn't get anything."

"Just all being together. A big family dinner that happens in a weird time in the afternoon, like 3 o'clock. A big family meal, that's it."

"In our household, we do it a little different. We don't do the traditional turkey and stuff. We kind of cook more of cultural dishes. My mom makes chicken curry. My dad makes Lu Pulu. It's New Zealand corn beef, wrapped in taro leaf and slow cooked for eight hours. That's a traditional Tongan and Fijian dish. That's kind of some of my favorite dishes growing up. I'm not a big turkey guy, so thanksgiving was just another holiday for us to just go crazy and eat."

"Definitely everybody coming together. I'm from San Antonio so all my family is in San Antonio too. Being able to get together with all my family is just definitely fun."

"Well, I'm from Hawaii, so my family is a water family. We're at the beach every day. Holidays, we go to the beach and hang out."