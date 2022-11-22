Power Rankings: Bolts Remain Steady Ahead of Week 12

Following Week 11 around the league, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter their road matchup against the Cardinals.

Another heartbreaker for the Bolts. Brandon Staley's team went toe-to-toe with the mighty Chiefs for four quarters on Sunday Night Football, but they couldn't solve the eternal Patrick Mahomes-to-Travis Kelce conundrum in a 30-27 loss that effectively puts the AFC West division race to bed. Keenan Allen finally looked like his old self in his return to the lineup, but Mike Williams' own return was short-lived due to more ankle issues. There's a really compelling AFC contender hidden away within the Chargers ... we know this. But time is running out to bring that side of the team to the forefront.