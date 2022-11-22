Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Power Rankings: Bolts Remain Steady Ahead of Week 12

Nov 22, 2022 at 09:56 AM
Omar Navarro

At 5-5, the Chargers are entering their most important stretch of the year.

Following Week 11 around the league, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter their road matchup against the Cardinals.

No. 17: Dan Hanzus - NFL.com (Last week: No. 18)

Another heartbreaker for the Bolts. Brandon Staley's team went toe-to-toe with the mighty Chiefs for four quarters on Sunday Night Football, but they couldn't solve the eternal Patrick Mahomes-to-Travis Kelce conundrum in a 30-27 loss that effectively puts the AFC West division race to bed. Keenan Allen finally looked like his old self in his return to the lineup, but Mike Williams' own return was short-lived due to more ankle issues. There's a really compelling AFC contender hidden away within the Chargers ... we know this. But time is running out to bring that side of the team to the forefront.

No. 15: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last week: No. 15)

No. 15: Bo Wulf - The Athletic (Last week: No. 15)

No. 17: Austin Gayle - The Ringer (Last week: No. 12)

No. 17: Vinnie Iyer - Sporting News (Last week: No. 16)

No. 15: Pete Prisco - CBS Sports (Last week: No. 15)

They are playing for a wild card spot now with the loss to the Chiefs Sunday night. They just have had way too many injuries this season.

No. 17: Frank Schwab - Yahoo Sports (Last week: No. 18)

No. 17: NFL Nation - Lindsey Thiry - ESPN.com (Last week: No. 16)

No. 18: Mike Florio - Pro Football Talk (Last week: No. 18)

No. 12: Conor Orr - Sports Illustrated (Last week: 15)

...Still, this is a 5–5 team with upside, at least from where I'm sitting. I am moving the Chargers up for what I'll deem a quality loss. They could be (like many of the best teams from a year ago) making their move a bit later in the season.

