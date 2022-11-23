Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Dicker Embraces Bigger Role as Bolts Look Ahead to Cards

Nov 23, 2022 at 03:33 PM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
IMG_3902
by Omar Navarro & Eric Smith
FTP 11.23

Below are three takeaways from Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, safety Derwin James, Jr. and kicker Cameron Dicker from Wednesday's media sessions:

Dicker ready after Hopkins moved to IR

The Chargers took the practice field on Wednesday afternoon with a new kicker on the active roster.

On Tuesday afternoon, the team announced kicker Cameron Dicker was moving to the active roster from the practice squad. The Bolts also placed kicker Dustin Hopkins on Injured Reserve with a hamstring issue, meaning Hopkins will be out for at least the next four games.

"He just didn't make enough progress to get back," Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday about Hopkins. "[Hopkins] just wasn't making good enough progress for him to come back and kick so moved him to IR and keep Cam as apart of our football team."

According to Staley, Hopkins suffered a setback after kicking last Friday that led to the move being made.

In terms of a timetable for his return, it remains unknown as of right now.

"I don't know," Staley said. "I'm not going to speculate on that at this point."

But Staley also noted that Dicker's performance played a role, too.

"Both things are true," Staley said.

This means Dicker will continue to be the team's kicker while Hopkins remains out — something the rookie kicker has excelled at thus far.

Even after having a more set role rather than being elevated from the practice squad, Dicker's mindset continues to remain the same.

"Still kick-by-kick," Dicker said. "I'm rolling with it and doing the best I can for the team.

"I feel good," Dicker later added. "The team was very welcoming to me so it's cool to be in here now in a more so full-time role. But everyone has been awesome."

A perfect 7-for-7 on field goals with the Bolts, Dicker's transition to the team has been made easier by the help he's received from many different players on the roster.

"JK [Scott], Josh [Harris] and Dustin [Hopkins]. Even Taylor [Bertolet]," Dicker said. "Everyone has helped out with everything I've needed."

Does being on the active roster help settle him down?

Dicker says "a little bit", especially considering how the last couple weeks have gone for him. From winning AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in his Chargers debut to now, Dicker is enjoying it and taking it all in.

"It's been fun and been crazy," Dicker said. "It's just a blessing to be able to play football. To do it for work is a pretty cool thing to do.

"It's just been full of blessings for myself and it's been really fun," Dicker added.

Preparing for a talented Cardinals team

Sitting at 5-5 and ninth in the AFC, every game from here on out will be crucial for the Chargers to stay in the playoff hunt.

Currently on a two-game skid, they look to get back in the win column this Sunday in Arizona.

Despite their 4-7 record, the Cardinals still have a good team that has suffered through many injuries, making them a dangerous opponent, according to Staley.

"I think that they have encountered a lot of challenges this year, in terms of being cleaned out by injuries," Staley said. "They are still a very dangerous team. They have played everybody really tough. The season is not over yet. They still have a really good team.

"They are a very dangerous team and there is a reason why people thought of them that way, because they have a good enough team to beat you," Staley later added. "We're going to have to be at our best on Sunday, for sure."

Specifically on offense, the Cardinals have one of the better QB-WR combos in the NFL. With Arizona set to get their quarterback Kyler Murray back, the Cardinals offense will get a big boost.

Murray's ability to move around and scramble makes him one of the tougher quarterbacks to defend. But safety Derwin James, Jr. added that while he does do those things, it's the way he does it that presents a different skillset compared to other scrambling quarterbacks.

"He's different because I feel like he's smaller, more elusive, quicker," James said. "He's always looking down the field. I feel like Kyler presents his own challenges."

Top Shots: Bolts & Chiefs on Sunday Night Football

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
1 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
2 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
3 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
4 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
5 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
6 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
7 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
8 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
9 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
10 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
11 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
12 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
13 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
14 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
15 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
16 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
17 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
18 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
19 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
20 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
21 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
22 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
23 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
24 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
25 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
26 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
27 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
28 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
29 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
30 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
31 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
32 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
33 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
34 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
35 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
36 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
37 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
38 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
39 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
40 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
41 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
42 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
43 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
44 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
45 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
46 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
47 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
48 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
49 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
50 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
51 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
52 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
53 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
54 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
55 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
56 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
57 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
58 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
59 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
60 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
61 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
62 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
63 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
64 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
65 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
66 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
67 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
68 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
69 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
70 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
71 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
72 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
73 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
74 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
75 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
76 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
77 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
78 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
79 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
80 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
81 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
82 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
83 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
84 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
85 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
86 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
87 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
88 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
89 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
90 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
91 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
92 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
93 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
94 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
95 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
96 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
97 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
98 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
99 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
100 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
101 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
102 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
103 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
104 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
105 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
106 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
107 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
108 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
109 / 109

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Despite missing the first six games of the year, Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins continues to play at an elite level, as Staley knows his defense will have to be at their best on Sunday.

"DeAndre is one of the top receivers in the game, one of the top players in the game," Staley said. "He has been for a long time. Rare ball judge, strong hands. He's a bull.

"He has done a lot to give that offense a lot of production since he has gotten there," Staley added. "Full respect for his game. We're going to have to be at our best."

On the defensive side, the Cardinals remain one of the highest blitzing teams in the NFL. They blitz on 37.9 percent of opponents dropbacks, and Staley knows that the experience of his quarterback Justin Herbert and center Corey Linsley will be huge come Sunday.

"I know, being in the division with them, and then studying him from afar, that's a big part of how they play," Staley said. "They have a lot of good blitzers. They have good front players, but then they have good linebackers and secondary players that can blitz as well; inside linebackers, safeties, nickels. That's a big part of how they play."

"You definitely need experience because there are a lot of looks that they give you," Staley later added. "The more looks that they give you, you have to be able to comprehend all of that, process it, and make sure that we are in the right thing."

Photos: Chargers Begin Week 12

Check out the best photos of the Chargers Wednesday practice at Hoag Performance Center

221123_Practice_MH_012
1 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_015
2 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_001
3 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_018
4 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_020
5 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_027
6 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_021
7 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_023
8 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_028
9 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_031
10 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_107
11 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_040
12 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_070
13 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_099
14 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_098
15 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_051
16 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_032
17 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_085
18 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_053
19 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_061
20 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_088
21 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_046
22 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_037
23 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_087
24 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_055
25 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_058
26 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_111
27 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_086
28 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_069
29 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_036
30 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_108
31 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_071
32 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_054
33 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_067
34 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_064
35 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_080
36 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_082
37 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_093
38 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_060
39 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_095
40 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_057
41 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_104
42 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_112
43 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_035
44 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Williams, Kelley on the mend

As usual, Staley provided a handful of injury updates at his Wednesday press conference.

Wide receiver Mike Williams did not practice Wednesday, but Staley said he is "making progress" with an ankle injury he aggravated Sunday.

"We're just going to kind of take it day-by-day with him, but nothing significant after the game," said Staley, who added Williams could possibly play against Arizona.

Kenneth Murray, Jr., who suffered a neck injury in Week 11, was a full participant Wednesday.

And tight end Gerald Everett, who missed Sunday with a groin injury, was limited.

Running back Joshua Kelley, who is currently on Injured Reserve with a knee injury, returned to practice and was going through individual drills Wednesday.

Staley said the decision of whether or not to activate Kelley off IR will be made this weekend.

"We're going to see the type of progress he makes," Staley said.

If he is good to go in the game, if we feel like he's had a good week, then he'll certainly be active for the game."

He later added: "We're going to have a full week and see him go and see how he responds to each practice. Like you said, you open that practice window, and we'll try to take advantage of it and let his performance kind of guide us, in terms of being up this week or not."

Kelley said Wednesday that he'll be amped up for his potential return to the field.

"Just go out there and be me. No matter what it is … pass pro, running, special teams … just go out there and be myself," Kelley said. "It's been a long time and it's scary when you're not playing football.

"It's something I've been doing a long time … and you miss it," Kelley added.

As for outside linebacker Joey Bosa's impending return?

"No update," Staley said.

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Dicker Embraces Bigger Role as Bolts Look Ahead to Cards

"The team was very welcoming to me so it's cool to be in here now in a more so full-time role. But everyone has been awesome."

news

Bolts Look to Build On Recent Defensive Success

"We know one week won't solve it, but we have to keep challenging those guys ... keep putting them into good positions so that they can go play the run effectively."

news

Chargers Welcome Allen, Williams Back to Practice

Bolts wide receivers went through individual drills Wednesday; Bosa "making progress" in return from Week 3 groin injury

news

Isaiah Spiller Making Progress in 1st NFL Season

"I've been working, so just glad I can really contribute to the team. I'm healthy now, so just ready to go."

news

Staley, Chargers Ready for 2nd Half of Season

"A lot has happened and a lot more is going to happen. That's what I want our team to be ready for, is that that is going to be a fact in the last part of the season."

news

Palmer, Carter Come Up Clutch in Week 9 Win

"Josh Palmer stepped up. He had to be wide receiver [No. 1] today and had his first career 100-yard receiving game. Proud of that kid."

news

Bolts Emphasizing 3rd-Down Success Against Falcons

"It's just finding that right formula. Some of it is better planning, better play-calling, better execution. Everyone just picking it up a little bit."

news

Joey Bosa Back in the Building, Keenan Allen Updates Hamstring Injury

"Joey Bosa's recovery, he's back in the building and doing well...the progress has been positive and we're excited about that."

news

James, Mack Leading the Way for Bolts Defense

"We're going to keep rallying behind those guys ... we know that they're going to keep rising to the occasion, as well."

news

Bolts Get Back to Work After Primetime Win

"I think that this locker room believes in one another. I think that it's been on display through six games so far."

news

Tranquill Ignites Bolts Defense With 4th-Quarter Sack

"The roar you get from the crowd and the momentum, it just feels good. The energy feels good, the sideline feels good."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Monday's game.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Kyle Van Noy vs. Shawne Merriman

On the second episode of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Kyle Van Noy goes lights out against Shawne Merriman in pong. From the worst advice Shawne ever got on the field to a story from Kyle's days on the Patriots: Belichick vs Gronk, find out who takes the win in Between 2 Kegs powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Taylor Bertolet

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Browns Hype Video

The Chargers travel to First Energy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

video

All In: Episode 4 | Chosen

On the fourth episode of ALL IN Season 2, follow second-year cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr.'s journey to and through the NFL, from his roots in Florida football, his marquee matchup vs elite wide receiver Davante Adams in Week 1, and the relentless mentality he brings to every snap.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Texans Hype Video

The Chargers hit the road to take on the Houston Texans in Week 4.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Mike Williams vs. Shawne Merriman

On the premiere of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne faces off against Mike Williams. Watch to see who wins as they talk about Mike's most memorable parties at Clemson, the story of the first time Merriman hit LT at practice his rookie year, and more. Powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Tight End Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded tight end Donald Parham Jr., to doutbtful.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Hype Video

The Chargers return home to SoFi Stadium to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.

video

All In: Episode 3 | First Blood

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access as the 2022 LA Chargers begin their season and see who will draw first blood in the battle for the highly competitive AFC West. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts' first two games vs the Raiders & Chiefs.

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin the 2022 season and battle against two AFC West opponents. Check out episode 3 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday, September 23rd at 10am.

news

Chargers Elevate Jason Moore, Jr. and Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Thursday night's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Kansas City Chiefs to open the first ever Prime Video Thursday Night Football in Kansas City for Week 2.

Latest News
Advertising