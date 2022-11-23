Dicker Embraces Bigger Role as Bolts Look Ahead to Cards

Dicker ready after Hopkins moved to IR

The Chargers took the practice field on Wednesday afternoon with a new kicker on the active roster.

On Tuesday afternoon, the team announced kicker Cameron Dicker was moving to the active roster from the practice squad. The Bolts also placed kicker Dustin Hopkins on Injured Reserve with a hamstring issue, meaning Hopkins will be out for at least the next four games.

"He just didn't make enough progress to get back," Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday about Hopkins. "[Hopkins] just wasn't making good enough progress for him to come back and kick so moved him to IR and keep Cam as apart of our football team."

According to Staley, Hopkins suffered a setback after kicking last Friday that led to the move being made.

In terms of a timetable for his return, it remains unknown as of right now.

"I don't know," Staley said. "I'm not going to speculate on that at this point."

But Staley also noted that Dicker's performance played a role, too.

"Both things are true," Staley said.

This means Dicker will continue to be the team's kicker while Hopkins remains out — something the rookie kicker has excelled at thus far.

Even after having a more set role rather than being elevated from the practice squad, Dicker's mindset continues to remain the same.

"Still kick-by-kick," Dicker said. "I'm rolling with it and doing the best I can for the team.

"I feel good," Dicker later added. "The team was very welcoming to me so it's cool to be in here now in a more so full-time role. But everyone has been awesome."

A perfect 7-for-7 on field goals with the Bolts, Dicker's transition to the team has been made easier by the help he's received from many different players on the roster.

"JK [Scott], Josh [Harris] and Dustin [Hopkins]. Even Taylor [Bertolet]," Dicker said. "Everyone has helped out with everything I've needed."

Does being on the active roster help settle him down?

Dicker says "a little bit", especially considering how the last couple weeks have gone for him. From winning AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in his Chargers debut to now, Dicker is enjoying it and taking it all in.

"It's been fun and been crazy," Dicker said. "It's just a blessing to be able to play football. To do it for work is a pretty cool thing to do.