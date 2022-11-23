Week 12 Injury Report | Chargers at Cardinals

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Arizona Cardinals as we head into Week 12 of the 2022 season:
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|S Nasir Adderley
|Thumb
|Full
|WR Keenan Allen
|Hamstring
|Full
|CB Bryce Callahan
|Groin
|DNP
|TE Gerald Everett
|Groin
|Limited
|OLB Khalil Mack
|NIR - Rest
|DNP
|LB Kenneth Murray, Jr.
|Neck
|Full
|T Trey Pipkins III
|Knee
|Full
|OL Jamaree Salyer
|Knee
|Full
|P JK Scott
|Right Quadricep
|Limited
|WR Mike Williams
|Ankle
|DNP
ARIZONA CARDINALS
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Gane Status
|WR Greg Dortch
|Thumb
|DNP
|TE Zach Ertz
|Knee
|DNP
|OL Max Garcia
|Shoulder
|Limited
|DL Trysten Hill
|Foot
|Limited
|OL D.J. Humphries
|Back
|DNP
|QB Colt McCoy
|Right Elbow
|Limited
|WR Rondale Moore
|Groin
|DNP
|CB Byron Murphy, Jr.
|Back
|DNP
|QB Kyler Murray
|Hamstring
|Full
|S Charles Washington
|Chest
|DNP
