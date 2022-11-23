Top Quotes | Chargers to Bounce Back in Arizona

Head Coach Brandon Staley

On Cardinals QB Kyler Murray:

"A very dangerous player, a very productive player. He has really transformed that offense there since he came into the league. I had to face him twice in 2020. He's just a very dangerous player. He's an outstanding thrower of the football. Everyone knows about his legs, but he's an outstanding passer. He can really rip it. He can really spin it. He has a lot of weapons to throw to. They create a lot of space for him. He's a dangerous player."

On his message to the team today:

"The big picture is just about what is happening in front of us right now, which is today's practice, and then who we are playing this week, which is Arizona. You have to be able to put losses like the last one behind you. I think that there is a lot of energy that goes into all of these games. What you have to do is be able to get your energy back so that you have the right type of preparation today. There were a lot of good things in that football game that we can take into this game, and then the things that didn't happen in that game for us down the stretch, we're going to learn from those. We have the right guys on this football team. What happened last week and the week before that, it's part of the league. You're going to have stretches like that where you have really tough ones that you feel like you are right there and you don't make them. It's what you do moving forward. For us, it's about today. That's what we have to focus on is today. Our group is in a good frame of mind. We have to go out there and practice really well today, and that's what we have done all season is practice well. If we keep doing that, then we'll make the progress in the areas that we need to moving forward."

On his evaluation of the defense through the first 11 weeks of the season:

"I think we are a work-in-progress. I think a lot of the people that you are mentioning that we joined up with, not all of them are at our games right now. That's part of it, just being able to manage new people and find the right combination of players and the right combination of schemes. That's what we are doing right now. We have played quality football that has given our team a chance to win. We have to make the improvements, just like the rest of our football team in that phase, for us to be able to contend on the stretch and be what we are capable of being. I look at it game-to-game. Are you maximizing that group? Because expectations, in terms of starting a season, those are just what they are, is expectations. There is a reality to the NFL and you have to change with the facts in the ground. Where you have to live in the NFL is week-to-week. I know that our defense has given us a chance to win every week and that's all you can ask for. In terms of making progress where you are playing at the high standard that I believe in, that I expect, that takes time, and that's certainly where we are at right now."

On players volunteering in the community yesterday leading into Thanksgiving: