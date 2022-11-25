Chargers Begin Playoff Push Sunday Against Cardinals

2. Slowing down Murray

If the Bolts get a win Sunday and can slow down Kyler Murray in the process, give some credit to Easton Stick.

The Chargers third-string quarterback has mimicked Murray in practice this week. Well, as best as he can, to help the Chargers defense prepare for the elusive former No. 1 overall pick.

Tranquill praised Stick but noted the Sunday will be a different test of speed.

"Easton has done a really nice job of giving us a good look," Tranquill said. "But whenever you have a quarterback that is that fast and that special, you can't really simulate the speed, the elusiveness.

"I thought Easton did a really good job though," Tranquill added. "It's going to be an eyes' game. They're going to do a lot of window dressing, misdirection. If we lock into our keys and have good eyes, I think we'll be alright."

Staley added on Murray: "Kyler is a rare player in the league. He's one of those guys that has difficult speed to replicate because there aren't very many quarterbacks that run as fast as he does. But we've Easton do a great job for us this week. You just try to simulate the plays the best that you can, and then the locations that you are going to need to be at, but until you get to the game, it's very difficult to simulate someone that is as good as Kyler is. It will be a team operation, for sure."

Murray has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury but is expected to start Sunday against the Bolts.

He's thrown for 12 scores and ran for two others in nine games this season.

3. An increased role for Woods?

The Bolts are a little banged up in the secondary entering Week 12.

Cornerback Michael Davis is questionable to play with a knee injury, but Staley said he'll go despite getting nicked up in Thursday's practice.

"He had something happen at practice yesterday," Staley said. "He was covering a play down the sideline and came up banged up, so we had to list it on the injury report."

Starting safety Nasir Adderley, meanwhile, is doubtful to play with a thumb injury he suffered against the Chiefs.

"Coming out of the game, he had a thumb injury that also impacts the middle of his hand," Staley said. "What we wanted to do was practice him Wednesday and Thursday, then see how it felt and see where it's at.

"He is going to be doubtful for this game because I don't think that he can grip his hand the right way to be able to tackle and get guys on the ground," Staley added.

Alohi Gilman, who already started once this season for Adderley in Week 5, will get the starting nod against Arizona.

But Staley noted that rookie JT Woods will likely see an increase role, along with Raheem Layne.

Woods, a 2022 third-round pick out of Baylor, played a season-high 14 snaps against the Chiefs. He's played 19 total defensive snaps all season.

"It's felt really good, you know," Woods said Friday. "Just being able to contribute to the team a little more and take a little more hands on role. It's really good.