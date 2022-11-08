Power Rankings: Bolts See Small Rise After Week 9 Win

At the halfway point of the season, the Chargers stand at 5-3.

Following Week 9 around the league, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter their Sunday Night Football matchup against the 49ers.

No. 15: Dan Hanzus - NFL.com (Last week: No. 16)

Justin Herbert is making it work. The quarterback made big throws when it counted on Sunday, leading the Chargers to a 20-17 win over the Falcons without his top two wide receivers. It's unclear how much more time Mike Williams and Keenan Allen will miss, but Herbert showed in Atlanta that he can make playmakers out of complementary roster pieces like Josh Palmer and DeAndre Carter. Absurd fun fact: Austin Ekeler had zero touchdowns in the Bolts' first three games, but has 10 -- ten! -- in the last five. Ekeler is an underrated gem who will continue to eat as long as the L.A. wide receiver room remains a M.A.S.H. unit.

No. 14: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last week: No. 14)

The Los Angeles Chargers have a long history of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. And of injuries that have derailed seasons. There has been no shortage of the latter in 2022, but the Bolts avoided the former in gutting out a last-second win Sunday in Atlanta.

While talking to reporters after the win, head coach Brandon Staley said the comeback was proof that these aren't the same old disappointing Chargers.

"Just outside people; there's a focus on what's happened before," he said. "With us, this is just part of the NFL. This isn't exclusive to any team. ... Since I've been the head coach [since 2021] we've played in a bunch of close ones, and we're comfortable in this space. When you have as many people go down as we have this season, and you go on the road, it's not going to be poetic. Maybe it could be if you were full strength and had a full army out there. Maybe like in the first game for us, or part of the second game. But for us, we've just got to be able to fight the fight based on who we have and based on what's happening. I think our guys are really used to that."

The Chargers aren't without issues—the secondary and especially wide receivers have been blasted by those injuries. And the Bolts are still looking up at the Chiefs in the AFC West. The schedule won't do them any favors, either—their next four games are all against teams that made the playoffs in 2021, including a Week 11 rematch with the Chiefs.

But credit where it's due: The Chargers are hanging in there.