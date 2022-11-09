Chargers Mailbag: Staley's Coaching, Loss of Johnson & Bosa's Return

A good point, and one I actually touched on Sunday after the game in my 5 Takeaways from the win.

Herbert, to many observers including myself, looked as good and healthy as he has since before his fractured his rib cartilage Week 2.

His accuracy was on point, he was putting some zip on the ball and, yes, he was moving around better than he had in recent weeks.

As for you're the inquiry above, of course the play calling has been built around Herbert's health over the past six weeks or so.

It's also been based on who else has — and hasn't — been out there on offense.

Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi had a great answer when asked last week about calling plays with so many moving parts this season.

"The biggest challenge is, you know, that you have practiced and every play kind of has a player in mind or players in mind," Lombardi said. "Just trying to figure out while you are up there, 'Who is where on this play now?' I know what I want it to be and it's not that.

"Just going through the call sheet up there in-between drives and figuring out, 'Okay, what do we want to highlight here based on who we have healthy and who has practiced it? Do these plays fit the skillsets of the guys that are currently playing?,'" Lombardi added. "We talked about a formula, I think the hard part is the injuries in-game because that formula now has changed. Going into the game, we always feel good about who we have because the plan fits those guys."

Lombardi was mostly talking about the wide receivers here, but Herbert and his health could have been applied in recent weeks, too.

The Bolts weren't going to ask him to do anything that he wasn't comfortable with or that would put him in harm's way.

I think we can all see how multiple aspects of his game have sharpened and improved of late.

Herbert said postgame that he continues to feel better as the weeks go on.

"It's been better each week. I think time is the best thing for it, to heal, recover," Herbert said. "I just do everything I can in the treatment room to do my best on Sunday.

"It's one of those things that you just kind of have to go through and go through with time, making sure that you're not getting in harm's way, not taking unnecessary shots, things like that," Herbert added. "But it has gotten better."