Palmer, Dicker Praised for Week 9 Performances

Another week, another game that came down to the wire for the Chargers.
The Bolts clutch performance was on display once again on Sunday afternoon, as the Chargers got past the Falcons to move to 5-3 and remain in the thick of the AFC playoff picture.
Sunday's game was the most-recent example of the "next-man-up" mentality that the Bolts have had to adapt so far this year with a slew of injuries.
Offensively, second-year wide receiver Joshua Palmer delivered with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams out with injuries.
Palmer had his best game as a pro, catching eight passes for 106 yards, including a key
CBS Sports writer John Breech praised Palmer, as his career-high day and timely catches were key in securing the road win.
Breech wrote:
With Keenan Allen and Mike Williams both sidelined, Justin Herbert went out and found a new favorite target: Joshua Palmer. The Chargers receiver came up huge for his team, catching eight passes for 106 yards, including a 22-yard reception with 30 seconds left that set up Cameron Dicker's game-winning field goal.
Breech awarded the Bolts a 'B grade' following their road win, but with the team still nursing injuries to key players, every win is valuable until they get back.
This win wasn't pretty, but the Chargers (5-3) are banged up right now and they'll take their wins any way they can get them.
The clutch performances didn't stop at Palmer.
Dicker, who was signed to the practice squad on Thursday, stepped up in a game where points were at a premium. The former Texas standout made all four of his kicks (two extra points and two field goals), including the 37-yarder that won the game for the Chargers.
Dicker's performance caught the eye of NBC sportswriter Peter King, who tabbed him as one of his Special Teams Players of the Week for Week 9.
King wrote:
The winner of the kicking competition at the Chargers' facility Thursday following an injury to Taylor Bertolet, Dicker the Kicker (I didn't make that up—it's his nickname), the fourth kicker for Brandon Staley in 1.5 seasons as Charger coach, came through big-time in his first game with Los Angeles. With 5:27 left in the fourth quarter, he tied the Falcons at 20 with a 31-yard field goal. Then, as time expired, he won it with a 37-yarder, 23-20.
The Chargers will enjoy their hard-fought Victory Monday, but will then shift their focus to primetime, as they will get set to face off against the 49ers on Sunday Night Football.
