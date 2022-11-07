Palmer, Dicker Praised for Week 9 Performances

Another week, another game that came down to the wire for the Chargers.

The Bolts clutch performance was on display once again on Sunday afternoon, as the Chargers got past the Falcons to move to 5-3 and remain in the thick of the AFC playoff picture.

Sunday's game was the most-recent example of the "next-man-up" mentality that the Bolts have had to adapt so far this year with a slew of injuries.

Offensively, second-year wide receiver Joshua Palmer delivered with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams out with injuries.

Palmer had his best game as a pro, catching eight passes for 106 yards, including a key

CBS Sports writer John Breech praised Palmer, as his career-high day and timely catches were key in securing the road win.

Breech wrote:

With Keenan Allen and Mike Williams both sidelined, Justin Herbert went out and found a new favorite target: Joshua Palmer. The Chargers receiver came up huge for his team, catching eight passes for 106 yards, including a 22-yard reception with 30 seconds left that set up Cameron Dicker's game-winning field goal.

Breech awarded the Bolts a 'B grade' following their road win, but with the team still nursing injuries to key players, every win is valuable until they get back.