Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

What the 49ers Are Saying About the Chargers

Nov 11, 2022 at 09:10 AM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

What'd They Say Week 10

Take a look at what 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and others said throughout the week about the Bolts ahead of their Week 10 primetime matchup:

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

On hardest part about preparing for Chargers RB Austin Ekeler:

"Just that he can do everything. I think he's one of the better backs in this league. He's a very natural runner, hits the right holes. When a defense makes a mistake, he makes them pay right away. He's extremely efficient and good in the pass game, whether it's screens or running routes or check downs, doesn't seem to fumble, he is as consistent as it gets and does it in all aspects."

On what's 'uniquely difficult' about Chargers QB Justin Herbert:

"That he's got the skillset to do everything. It always starts with how good of a thrower someone is and he's right there with the top guys on this planet. Whether it's accuracy, whether it's doing it from tough angles or whether it's just arm strength. And whenever you have a guy like that who does have that athletic ability to be a threat, if you don't account for him it's a huge challenge."

On what he remembers about 2021 joint practices with the Chargers and Derwin James:

"They were just getting going, but we were real familiar with them with [Chargers Head Coach] Brandon [Staley] being with LA the year before and playing them twice, so it was a real good week. We all got good work. It was as good of work as we've gotten, so I think both teams enjoyed it a lot. We weren't on each other's schedule, so we weren't too worried about much, but a year later I can see that they've added some guys and they're a really good team. Derwin, I think it as highly of Derwin as any safety in this league. He was that good coming out in college, he was a guy we really liked and everything he's done with the Chargers has kind of been as expected."

Photos: Chargers Begin Niners Week

Check out the best photos of the Bolts Wednesday practice at Hoag Performance Center

221109_Gallery_001
1 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_002
2 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_003
3 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_004
4 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_005
5 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_006
6 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_007
7 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_008
8 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_009
9 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_010
10 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_014
11 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_011
12 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_012
13 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_013
14 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_015
15 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_016
16 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_017
17 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_018
18 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_019
19 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_061
20 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_020
21 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_035
22 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_021
23 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_042
24 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_027
25 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_022
26 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_023
27 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_038
28 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_065
29 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_031
30 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_040
31 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_024
32 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_049
33 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_025
34 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_058
35 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_026
36 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_029
37 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_030
38 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_032
39 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_043
40 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_033
41 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_036
42 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_050
43 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_034
44 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_047
45 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_037
46 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_066
47 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_041
48 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_055
49 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_057
50 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_044
51 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_028
52 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_045
53 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_046
54 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_048
55 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_051
56 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_052
57 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_053
58 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_054
59 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_039
60 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_056
61 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_059
62 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_060
63 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_062
64 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_063
65 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_064
66 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans

On the Chargers offensive line:

"Yeah, the Chargers, I think with them surrendering the least amount of sacks, I think it's in part because of the quarterback play. Herbert is a very talented quarterback. He does a good job of getting the ball out very quickly, going through his progressions and the accuracy is really good. This guy's one of the top quarterbacks in this league. You talk about the movement skills in the pocket and being able to make any throw on the field, I think that's part of the reason why those guys don't have to block for long, because he's making smart decisions with the football."

On if he could see on film if Herbert's injury was affecting him earlier in the season:

"Oh, for sure. You can see, a rib injury, if anybody's going through it, it's tough and you definitely don't want to take more hits. So you see his game change a little bit. You see him getting the ball down to the check downs a lot more, getting the ball out even faster, but you see this last week him starting to move around. He could still move in the pocket, athletic guy, big guy. He can move around and make plays on the move, so he's a very dangerous guy that we have to be on our toes, have to be ready for him."

On Chargers RB Austin Ekeler:

"Yeah, I think Austin, he's a guy, if you watch their offense, he's a guy that is trustworthy. He seems like a guy they can count on, whether it's running the ball, catching the ball, in the check downs and gaining positive yards. He gets a lot of catches because it seems like the quarterback can trust him and he does good things with the ball in his hands, so all around tough player, whether it's blocking, running the ball, catching the check downs or screens. Really respect Austin and what he's done for himself in this league. He's a really good player."

Offensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator Chris Foerster

On Chargers OLB Khalil Mack:

"He's a good player, man. He has still got really good rush skills. He's really good at setting the edge. They move him everywhere. It's hard to know where he is going to line up left and right side. He's very productive on both sides. Still a very, very good player and somebody you have to deal with."

Photos: Bolts Get Ready for SNF

Check out the best photos of the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

221110_Practice_Gallery_001
1 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_002
2 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_003
3 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_005
4 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_004
5 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_006
6 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_008
7 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_007
8 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_009
9 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_010
10 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_011
11 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_012
12 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_016
13 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_013
14 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_020
15 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_014
16 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_023
17 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_015
18 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_024
19 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_017
20 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_028
21 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_018
22 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_034
23 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_019
24 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_032
25 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_021
26 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_036
27 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_022
28 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_037
29 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_025
30 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_026
31 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_027
32 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_029
33 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_041
34 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_030
35 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_031
36 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_033
37 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_035
38 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_040
39 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_038
40 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_039
41 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_043
42 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_042
43 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_046
44 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_044
45 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_045
46 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_048
47 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_047
48 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo

On Chargers S Derwin James, Jr.:

"Yeah, he's an instinctive football player. It's hard to describe, he's very instinctive. Like you might think he's going this way and all of a sudden, he feels something and he'll dart the other way and it's maybe not even part of the defensive scheme, but he just makes a play on it and sometimes you have to tip your hat to it and you just have to always account for him. Pre-snap, you have to know where he is at, see him post-snap where he is going and when he blitzes, he is trouble, so we just have to handle that."

On Chargers OLB Khalil Mack:

"Khalil, he's the same old guys as always, man. He's heavy on that edge. Strong hands, sets the edge well. I remember playing him when he was in Chicago. He's a game wrecker and we have to account for him, so it'll be important for us to handle that."

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Top Quotes | Chargers Prepare for Sunday Night Football

"People are going to be able to watch our team, watch who the Chargers are. We're just more so focused on the little things that lead up to this game this week, because it's a big one, for sure."

news

Coach Staley's Full Transcript: Monday Media Availability

Here's what Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Monday after a Week 9 win

news

Top Quotes | Staley Proud of Chargers Resiliency in Win

"You go on the road, and I think we've played really well on the road, and we got behind again today and you just know that this was a team win all the way."

news

What the Falcons Are Saying About the Chargers

"Herbert, I don't know if there's a better quarterback – you talk about critical-down situations – he's a guy that can extend plays, live arm. He's going to be a challenge."

news

Top Quotes | Chargers Energized Following Bye Week

"The fact that you can re-energize, you have to have that in order to gain perspective, know where you need to go."

news

Coach Staley's Full Transcript: Monday Media Availability

Here's what Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Monday after a Week 7 loss

news

Top Quotes | What the Seahawks Are Saying About the Chargers

"He's just a really good player, he's a star player. He's a great finisher with ball in his hands and he is really hard to tackle."

news

Top Quotes | Chargers Look Towards the Seahawks on Short Week

"They've played against some good defenses and they put up a lot of points, a lot of yards."

news

Coach Staley's Full Transcript: Tuesday Media Availability

Here's what Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Tuesday after a Week 6 win

news

Top Quotes | Chargers Talk Walk-Off OT Win Over Broncos

"It was just a tough and rugged game. It took everybody in Powder Blue to win it."

news

Top Quotes | What the Broncos Are Saying About the Chargers

"He is an elite player right now, both playing the run and playing the pass, and being able to rush the passer. He's so elite at that."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Monday's game.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Kyle Van Noy vs. Shawne Merriman

On the second episode of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Kyle Van Noy goes lights out against Shawne Merriman in pong. From the worst advice Shawne ever got on the field to a story from Kyle's days on the Patriots: Belichick vs Gronk, find out who takes the win in Between 2 Kegs powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Taylor Bertolet

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Browns Hype Video

The Chargers travel to First Energy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

video

All In: Episode 4 | Chosen

On the fourth episode of ALL IN Season 2, follow second-year cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr.'s journey to and through the NFL, from his roots in Florida football, his marquee matchup vs elite wide receiver Davante Adams in Week 1, and the relentless mentality he brings to every snap.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Texans Hype Video

The Chargers hit the road to take on the Houston Texans in Week 4.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Mike Williams vs. Shawne Merriman

On the premiere of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne faces off against Mike Williams. Watch to see who wins as they talk about Mike's most memorable parties at Clemson, the story of the first time Merriman hit LT at practice his rookie year, and more. Powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Tight End Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded tight end Donald Parham Jr., to doutbtful.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Hype Video

The Chargers return home to SoFi Stadium to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.

video

All In: Episode 3 | First Blood

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access as the 2022 LA Chargers begin their season and see who will draw first blood in the battle for the highly competitive AFC West. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts' first two games vs the Raiders & Chiefs.

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin the 2022 season and battle against two AFC West opponents. Check out episode 3 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday, September 23rd at 10am.

news

Chargers Elevate Jason Moore, Jr. and Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Thursday night's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Kansas City Chiefs to open the first ever Prime Video Thursday Night Football in Kansas City for Week 2.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christian Covington to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christian Covington to the active roster from the team's practice squad. To make room for Covington on the active roster, the Chargers waived defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Las Vegas Raiders to open the 2022 NFL season in Week 1 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Chargers Elevate Kemon Hall & Richard Rodgers for Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Kemon Hall and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

Latest News
Advertising