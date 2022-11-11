What the 49ers Are Saying About the Chargers

Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans

On the Chargers offensive line:

"Yeah, the Chargers, I think with them surrendering the least amount of sacks, I think it's in part because of the quarterback play. Herbert is a very talented quarterback. He does a good job of getting the ball out very quickly, going through his progressions and the accuracy is really good. This guy's one of the top quarterbacks in this league. You talk about the movement skills in the pocket and being able to make any throw on the field, I think that's part of the reason why those guys don't have to block for long, because he's making smart decisions with the football."

On if he could see on film if Herbert's injury was affecting him earlier in the season:

"Oh, for sure. You can see, a rib injury, if anybody's going through it, it's tough and you definitely don't want to take more hits. So you see his game change a little bit. You see him getting the ball down to the check downs a lot more, getting the ball out even faster, but you see this last week him starting to move around. He could still move in the pocket, athletic guy, big guy. He can move around and make plays on the move, so he's a very dangerous guy that we have to be on our toes, have to be ready for him."

On Chargers RB Austin Ekeler: