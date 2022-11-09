Los Angeles Chargers Sign Breiden Fehoko to Active Roster; Place Austin Johnson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed defensive lineman Austin Johnson on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants to the practice squad.

Fehoko appeared in 10 games over the past two seasons for the Bolts, including one start. He was on the 53-man roster at the beginning of the season and was inactive for the team's Week 1 win against Las Vegas. Fehoko ended his college career at Louisiana State, playing two seasons (2018-19) and helping the Tigers win the National Championship following his final season. He totaled 33 tackles (10 solo), two sacks and nine tackles for loss over the last two years. Fehoko began his collegiate career by starting all 25 games at Texas Tech from 2015-16, earning honorable mention All-Big 12 as a freshman.

A rookie defensive lineman out of the University of Michigan, Hinton initially signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants and spent time this year on the practice squad of the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons. He appeared in 32 games and made 19 starts for the Wolverines over three seasons (2019-21), totaling 55 tackles (28 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and two recoveries. Hinton was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection in 2021 after recording a career-best 32 tackles, one forced fumble and two recoveries. He will wear No. 91 for the Bolts.