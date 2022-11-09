Top Quotes | Chargers Prepare for Sunday Night Football

On the similarities between OLB Joey Bosa and his brother, 49ers DL Nick Bosa:

"Yeah, they wear the same number, they have the same name [laughter]. They are both dominant players, complete players. They are different players, I think, in terms of their style, but the result is that same. You have to be aware of them every snap, run game and pass game. Nick [Bosa], he's an outstanding, complete edge player. He's very physical. He makes a lot of big plays. He plays with a motor. I think that, sometimes, when you have special players, you don't ever take for granted that they play really hard. Nick plays really hard, just like Joey. That's a superpower of both of theirs. A lot of respect for Nick, I have been watching Nick for years. He's going to bring out the best in us, for sure."

On 'stressing performing better' in the first offensive and defensive series:

"I think I made the point after the game, but just structuring your practice. Making a couple of adjustments where we are out there as a team faster and making a couple of adjustments that way where early in the practice, you are in team [drills] and you are going. Maybe do that a little bit more, I think. Starting today, we made a couple of adjustments that way to focus on it, just like we had some adjustments that we made coming out of halftime. I want to make sure that our players know that we're going to make that a point of emphasis. Hopefully, we can start faster. I know that hasn't happened in the last four games and I think our guys know that, 'Hey, we made it tough on ourselves and why did that happen?' I think it comes down to the execution early on in the game and being aggressive — being aggressive early in the game and bringing that mindset. Not that, 'Hey, just because you are aggressive and just because your mindset is good doesn't mean that the results are going to be there, but you're going to feel differently.' We're going to be practicing on it. We're going to be working on it. Hopefully, it will translate."

On if RBs Sony Michel and Isaiah Spiller 'will continue to split the backup running back role':