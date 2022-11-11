Final Thoughts: Bolts Focused on Fast Start Against 49ers

2. Ekeler's recent surge

Lombardi gave Austin Ekeler a little bit of a history lesson this week … but in a good way.

The Bolts running back has been red-hot over his past five games, scoring 10 total touchdowns and racking up 589 yards from scrimmage.

Lombardi this week was asked about Ekeler's recent touchdown surge, noting that all but one of them came inside the red zone.

Lombardi recalled hearing about Hall of Fame running back Paul Hornung, who also had a nose for the end zone inside the 20-yard line. (Hornung scored 62 career touchdowns, 52 of which came in the red zone).

"I think that he's stronger than you think for his size. Good feel, smart player," Lombardi said of Ekeler. "He had never heard of Paul Hornung — I remember my grandfather saying that Paul Hornung was a good back — but when he got inside the 20, he was the best back in the NFL.

"Something comes alive in that guy when he gets inside the 20," Lombardi continued. "He's just an all-around good player.

"I don't know if you can put your finger on it. I told him that he didn't have to wait until we were inside the 20 to do some of those special things," Lombardi later added. "He's a good back everywhere. It's been fun to watch him make those plays inside the 20, for sure."

Ekeler, for his part, said he didn't start watching the NFL until his junior year of college so he wouldn't have known who most football players were.

He's just happy his touchdown have allowed the Bolts to win four of five games and be in contention.

"We're finding a way to get these games won, and that's what it comes down to," Ekeler said. "The NFL is hard. It's not like you're going to come out and win every game by two scores.

"That's not how this league works, especially when you have some injuries and are a little inconsistent," Ekeler added.

3. A pair of premium matchups

Keep your eye on a pair of high-caliber matchups Sunday evening when the Chargers on defense.

The first is safety Derwin James, Jr., against tight end George Kittle.

The two know each other well from joint practices last summer, when their 1-on-1 matchups were must watch.

"Man, it was fun. Every 1-on-1 rep we had, — run game or pass game — it was a battle," James said. "We both even said it to each other, 'Let's keep going and challenging each other to get better.' I respect his game and he respect my game."

Will the two see a lot of each other at Levi's Stadium?

"I can't give you the gameplan," James said with a smile. "But I hope."

In the trenches, keep an eye on outside linebacker Khalil Mack against left tackle Trent Williams.

Both are elite players at their respective positions, and Mack said Friday that he's amped up to face Williams.

"It's going to be good to go up against a guy like that," Mack said. "There are all types of intangibles when you think about football, and I feel like he has all of them.

"He can exert his will on everybody," Mack added. "He's a hell of a competitor. It's always fun going up against other good guys. It's going to be fun. I can't wait."

Mack faced Williams in 2017 when he was with the Bears, but the sack he registered wasn't to Williams side.

The battle between those two should be intense.

"Trent is one of the best in the game. I've competed against him in the past," Staley said. "He's as good as it gets. He's playing as well as he ever has. He's one of those rare NFL players who has rare engineering."