L.A. CHARGERS & FIRST WE FEAST ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP FEATURING TRUTH OR DAB SERIES

WHAT: The L.A Chargers and First We Feast announce a new, first-of-its-kind partnership for both brands which includes programming, Truth or Dab - LA Chargers Edition, *and the *Hot Ones x LA Chargers Tailgate @ Eat Your Feed Fest '22. The episodes of Truth or Dab, a Hot Ones spinoff, will air over the next couple of months, beginning today and feature six Los Angeles Chargers' who bravely join host Sean Evans as he offers two options- tell the truth or suffer the wrath of the Last Dab! Filmed in Los Angeles this season, fans of the Hot Ones universe and fans of the Los Angeles Chargers will experience these players who are celebrated for their athleticism in a new and entertaining way.

*Sean Evans Quote: *"Sports and Hot Ones have always been attached at the hip, but it's cool to get an opportunity to blow out the connection. As a dyed-in-the-wool football fan, I'm excited to bring the heat of Hot Ones to the L.A. Chargers and their fans with the Truth or Dab: Chargers Edition series. When players are behind their helmets you don't get a chance to see their personality shine, so it's exciting to see the Chargers take such a bold step to connect with their fans online."

Hot Ones and the L.A. Chargers will host a tailgate at this year's inaugural*Eat Your Feed Festival*where fans can not only test their heat level through Hot Ones tasting stations but meet veteran Chargers players who will be on hand for the experience as well.

*Jason Lavine Quote: *"Complex and, in particular, First We Feast are behemoths in pop culture and media," said Chargers Vice President of Content & Production Jason Lavine. "Their desire to join forces with the Los Angeles Chargers on this first-of-its kind partnership is continued validation of our work to not only deliver Chargers' fans unique content experiences but also to introduce our players and brand to a broader audience. In a time where businesses and advertisers around the globe are searching for ways to be relevant and cool, we're glad that simply being unapologetically us has resonated with football and non-football fans alike and helped make the Chargers brand appealing to the next generation. This partnership with First We Feast maintains our integrity in that regard and is a testament to their principles surrounding content creation. In every way, this is the perfect partnership."

Mike Williams and Keenan Allen

Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack

Kyle Van Noy and Austin Ekeler

WHEN: *The installment includes three episodes airing over the next couple of months beginning on *Thursday, November 10th.

WHERE: Truth or Dab - L.A. Chargers Edition will air on the *official *YouTube channel of the Los Angeles Chargers**.

