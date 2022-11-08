Chargers are 7th in PFF's Roster Rankings at Halfway Point

The NFL season has officially reached the halfway point.

Coming into the season, the Chargers starting lineup was considered one of the best in the league, as it had high-level talent just about everywhere.

At the midway point, Pro Football Focus' Brad Spielberger ranked the Chargers as the seventh-best roster in the league — a slight drop from their preseason ranking of No. 3.

The story of the Chargers season up to this point could be told by injuries, as the team has accumulated a number of significant injuries and star players missing time.

Spielberger acknowledges that health remains biggest weakness for the Chargers at the halfway mark of the season.

Spielberger wrote:

Staying healthy. The injury bug has once again ravaged the Chargers in 2022, with wide receiver Keenan Allen not contributing since Week 1, wide receiver Mike Williams now out for an extended period, edge defender Joey Bosa out since Week 3 and cornerback JC Jackson lost for the season.

Because of the injuries to some of the most important targets on the Chargers, running back Austin Ekeler has had to carry the load a bit more on offense.

Despite a slow start, Ekeler has put together a nice season, amassing for 808 scrimmage yards and 10 total touchdowns, leading Spielberger to name Ekeler as the Bolts biggest strength through nine weeks.

Spielberger wrote: