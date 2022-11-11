Scouting the 49ers: Week 10

MM: All in all, there seems to be a lot of optimism in the building and among the fan base for the second half of the season. The 49ers did not play consistently in the first half of the season. They lost some games they should have won, and wrapped up the pre-bye portion of their schedule with a 4-4 record. The trade for Christian McCaffrey and the expectations that several key players will return to action seems to have the 49ers set up for a second-half surge. It does not hurt that of their final nine games, six are at home, one is in Mexico City and just two are on the road.