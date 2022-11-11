Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Los Angeles Chargers Waive Defensive Lineman Jerry Tillery

Nov 10, 2022 at 05:30 PM
The Los Angeles Chargers today waived defensive lineman Jerry Tillery.

"Jerry has been a valued member of our organization since arriving in 2019, and I want to thank him for all his contributions to the Chargers," said General Manager Tom Telesco. "This was not an easy decision but, after careful consideration, it was a necessary one that is in the best interest of both team and player. We wish Jerry all the best moving forward in his career."

In three-plus seasons with the Bolts, Tillery appeared in 54 games, recording 106 tackles (57 solo), 10.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

