Chargers Week 11 Game Moved to Sunday Night Football

The National Football League today announced the Week 11 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs has been moved to Sunday Night Football on NBC. Kickoff is slated for 5:20 p.m. PT on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at SoFi Stadium.

The game will be Los Angeles' second consecutive Sunday night contest, as the Bolts take on the 49ers in San Francisco on Sunday Night Football in Week 10. The Chargers will appear on Sunday Night Football in consecutive weeks for the first time in franchise history. The Bolts are now slated to appear in a franchise-record six prime-time games this season.