Chargers Week 11 Game Moved to Sunday Night Football

The National Football League today announced the Week 11 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs has been moved to Sunday Night Football on NBC. Kickoff is slated for 5:20 p.m. PT on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at SoFi Stadium.
The game will be Los Angeles' second consecutive Sunday night contest, as the Bolts take on the 49ers in San Francisco on Sunday Night Football in Week 10. The Chargers will appear on Sunday Night Football in consecutive weeks for the first time in franchise history. The Bolts are now slated to appear in a franchise-record six prime-time games this season.
Entering the 2022 season, the Chargers have appeared in 38 Sunday night games all-time. The Bolts have played Kansas City on Sunday Night Football once, a 20-9 home win in 2006 that saw Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson total over 200 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.
