Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) will visit the San Francisco 49ers (4-4) in Week 10 at Levi's Stadium.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Sunday night's game will mark the 15th regular-season meeting between these two teams. The Chargers hold a 8-6 all-time regular season advantage over the 49ers, including winning the last five. This will be the first time the Bolts and Niners play on Sunday Night Football.

The last meeting between these two teams came on September 30, 2018.

In that game, the Chargers were able to narrowly come away with a 29-27 win at home after they converted a go-ahead field goal with over seven minutes left. A back-and-forth contest, the Bolts defense stood tall to clinch the victory. Wide receiver Keenan Allen led the way through the air, as he hauled in seven receptions for 63 yards. Running back Austin Ekeler, who was playing in his second year, made the most of his touches finishing with 56 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. On the defensive side, safety Derwin James, Jr., flashed in what was his fourth career game with an all-around performance of a sack, tackle for loss, two passes defended and three QB hits in the win.

GAME DATE/TIME

Sunday, November 13

Kickoff is set for 5:20 p.m. (PT)

LOCATION

Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, CA)

WATCH ON TV

Network: NBC

Play-by-play: Mike Tirico

Analyst: Cris Collinsworth

Sideline: Melissa Stark

STREAMING

Peacock Every Sunday Night Football game is available on Peacock. For additional information on how to watch, click here.

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM in San Diego.

Other Affiliate Stations:

San Bernardino KATY 101.3 FM

Stockton/Modesto KFIV-AM 1360

Eugene KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM

San Diego KGB 101.5 FM & KLSD 1360 AM

Palm Springs/Yucca KNWZ FM & KNWH AM

Las Vegas KXNT 840 AM, KXST CBS SPORTS 1140 & KLUC 98.5 HD2

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCES