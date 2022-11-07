Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) will visit the San Francisco 49ers (4-4) in Week 10 at Levi's Stadium.
MATCHUP HISTORY
Sunday night's game will mark the 15th regular-season meeting between these two teams. The Chargers hold a 8-6 all-time regular season advantage over the 49ers, including winning the last five. This will be the first time the Bolts and Niners play on Sunday Night Football.
The last meeting between these two teams came on September 30, 2018.
In that game, the Chargers were able to narrowly come away with a 29-27 win at home after they converted a go-ahead field goal with over seven minutes left. A back-and-forth contest, the Bolts defense stood tall to clinch the victory. Wide receiver Keenan Allen led the way through the air, as he hauled in seven receptions for 63 yards. Running back Austin Ekeler, who was playing in his second year, made the most of his touches finishing with 56 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. On the defensive side, safety Derwin James, Jr., flashed in what was his fourth career game with an all-around performance of a sack, tackle for loss, two passes defended and three QB hits in the win.
GAME DATE/TIME
- Sunday, November 13
- Kickoff is set for 5:20 p.m. (PT)
LOCATION
- Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, CA)
WATCH ON TV
Network: NBC
Play-by-play: Mike Tirico
Analyst: Cris Collinsworth
Sideline: Melissa Stark
STREAMING
LISTEN ON RADIO
Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.
Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM in San Diego.
Other Affiliate Stations:
San Bernardino KATY 101.3 FM
Stockton/Modesto KFIV-AM 1360
Eugene KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM
San Diego KGB 101.5 FM & KLSD 1360 AM
Palm Springs/Yucca KNWZ FM & KNWH AM
Las Vegas KXNT 840 AM, KXST CBS SPORTS 1140 & KLUC 98.5 HD2
POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCES
