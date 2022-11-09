Cameron Dicker Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Los Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker today was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the league office. It marks his second career Special Teams Player of the Week honor.

In his Chargers debut, Dicker made two PA Ts and both field goal attempts, including the gamewinning 37-yarder as time expired. It's the second game-winning kick he's converted this season, as he nailed a 23-yard field goal with 1:45 left in the game for Philadelphia in a Week 5 win and earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts.

Dicker is one of three rookie kickers since the 1970 NFL-AFL Merger to make a game-winning field goal in the final two minutes of play for two different teams in a season. With his two field goals in the fourth quarter on Sunday, he became the only NFL kicker this year to make multiple field goals with less than six minutes remaining in a single fourth quarter.