Chargers Prepare to Host Jaguars Following Mini-Bye

Thursday: Ramping up for Sunday

The second to last practice before Week 3 saw the Chargers bring out the pads.

At the podium Thursday, coordinators Joe Lombardi and Renaldo Hill spoke about the challenge that awaits them on Sunday.

The Jaguars come into SoFi Stadium off their first win of the season over the Colts, whom they limited in the ground game.

"They're good," Lombardi said about Jacksonville's defensive front. "I think you were aware that the ends were going to be an issue coming into it. Then, as you watch the film, these inside players are pretty active, too.

"It's a good group. It's one of the strengths of the defense. They sure put it on Indianapolis this past week. It's challenging," Lombardi added.

On the other side of the ball, Hill talked about the challenge his defense had in Week 3 going against Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has shown improvement so far in his second season.

"He's a guy that if you spread it out and let him go through his progressions, he can make all the throws, he can use his legs, so he's a dangerous guy. We have our hands full this week," Hill said. "It seems like that's going to be a common thing throughout the years, I mean you have [Chiefs QB] Patrick Mahomes one week, and now you have another big, athletic, strong quarterback that's coming in here this week.

"He's doing a terrific job with that group over there, and you saw him even make the jump from Week 1 to Week 2. The improvement is there with this guy and he's playing really good ball," Hill added.

There were no changes from Wednesday on the second injury report of the week.

Members of the Jaguars also talked about the Chargers, adding compliments to specific players on both sides of the ball. Check out what Jacksonville said about the Bolts.

Friday: Final tune up

Friday was the last practice before the Chargers took the field at SoFi Stadium.

Staley talked to the media after practice and gave an update on Herbert. While he did say the quarterback looked better during practice on Thursday, the decision on whether he will play or not will come Sunday.

"When I say day-to-day, I believe that," Staley said. "I think that we're prepared either way with the contingencies. I think that our coaching staff has done a good job with that. Our players are prepared for that. That's just kind of the nature of what's happening right now."

Herbert also spoke, adding in that they will take their time in deciding until game time.

"I don't know. That's a decision that we have a couple days left to make," Herbert said. "We don't play today. We play on Sunday. Whatever the plan is, I know that our team is going to be prepared to do everything we can."

"That decision will be made on Sunday and haven't ruled anything out," Herbert added.

Staley added on Friday that if Herbert is unable to go on Sunday, backup quarterback Chase Daniel would get the nod. With all the uncertainty in the air, Daniel remains ready for whatever happens.

"I feel really good about where we're at as a team, where we're at as an offense," Daniel said. "If my number gets called, I'll try my best to be ready."

In other injury news, Staley added that having J.C. Jackson not practice this week was keeping 'the long-term in mind', while with Linsley, it was about giving him time to rest his injury. Staley also called Keenan Allen '50/50' to play in Week 3.

Prior to Friday's practice, Chargers Senior Writer Eric Smith talked with Demetrius Harvey, who covers the Jaguars for The Florida Times-Union, to preview the Week 3 matchup.

Harvey talked about the Jaguars and how their team shapes up, but also mentioned the matchup he's most looking forward to during Sunday's game.

"The matchup I'm most looking forward to watching on Sunday is the Jaguars' tackles against the Chargers' two elite pass rushers - Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa," Harvey said. "Thus far, left tackle Cam Robinson and especially right tackle Jawaan Taylor, have played admirably, allowing very few hits."

"This week will be the ultimate test for those two," Harvey added.

Also on Friday, Smith released his Final Thoughts ahead of the game against the Jags, leading with Herbert and his status for the game.