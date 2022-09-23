Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Prepare to Host Jaguars Following Mini-Bye

Sep 23, 2022 at 03:45 PM
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

This week was a bit of a reset for the Bolts.

Following two games in five days, the Chargers got some much-needed rest as they began to prepare for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here's a breakdown of news from the Chargers third week of the season:

Monday: Where the Chargers stand after two weeks

With no media availability to start the week, Monday was a quieter day.

After the first two weeks of the season came and went quickly, Chargers Senior Writer Eric Smith outlined his takeaways as the Bolts sit at 1-1.

Among a couple of Smith's takeaways were on the defensive side, starting with Khalil Mack and his 3.5 sacks that ranks second in the NFL. (Note: Mack's stat line was recently changed to 4.0 sacks).

His high-level play so far paired with outside linebacker Joey Bosa could spell trouble for opposing offensive lines down the road if it continues.

"There's still a long ways to go this season, but Mack has been a dominant threat on the field as he's teamed with Joey Bosa to create a dangerous defensive duo," Smith wrote.

In addition to Mack, the Chargers run defense has also been stout to start off the year. A point of emphasis coming into the season, Smith talked about the group and how they have played so far.

"And Bosa is a key reason why the Bolts run defense ranks seventh in the league entering Monday night," Smith wrote. "Through two games, the Chargers are allowing just 78.5 rushing yards per game.

"The Bolts gave up just 64 rushing yards to the Raiders in Week 1 before allowing 93 yards to the Chiefs, although 52 of Kansas City's yards came on one play," Smith added.

To view all five of Smith's takeaways, you can view the full article here.

Also on Monday, The Ringer's Steven Ruiz how the AFC teams stack up through the first two weeks. Among his 'legit threats' to compete for the AFC was the Chargers. To view the full article, click here.

Tuesday: Former Bolts named as nominees for 2023 class

On Tuesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame released their list of 129 Modern-Era nominees for the Class of 2023.

Among the list were 10 former Chargers, including Leslie O'Neal, Antonio Cromartie, Lorenzo Neal, Rodney Harrison and more. This is in addition to former Chargers Head Coach Don Coryell being named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 in the coach/contributor category in July.

To view the full list of former Chargers, click here.

Photos: Bolts Begin Week 3 Prep

Check out the best photos of the Chargers first Week 3 practice on Wednesday at Hoag Performance Center.

Wednesday: Chargers back on the practice field

The team was back on the practice field on Wednesday in the lead up to their Week 3 matchup against the Jaguars.

All eyes were on quarterback Justin Herbert and his status leading up to Sunday. Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley spoke with media members Wednesday and said Herbert did some light throwing Tuesday and was able to get some rest during the mini-bye, but the team will continue to take things with the star quarterback one day at a time.

"Justin is day-to-day, I think he's gotten a lot of rest since the last game," Staley said. "But the nature of the week, it will truly be a case-by-case, day-by-day basis."

"I know he's feeling more comfortable and was able to do some light throwing [Tuesday], some rotational work," Staley added. "We're going to take it day-by-day and see where his comfort level is. Truly trust him and let him be the guide of where we're at."

On the topic of injuries, Staley provided updates on Keenan Allen (hamstring), Donald Parham, Jr. (hamstring), Trey Pipkins III (ankle) and Corey Linsley (knee), calling them all day-to-day.

After two games in five days, the Chargers mini-bye week was welcomed, as tackle Rashawn Slater talked about what it allowed them to do as a team following the physical game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"It really gives you the opportunity to heal up and thankfully, I think we needed that after that game," Slater said. "Guys got a little beat up, so it was good to have that time off and we'll be a lot healthier heading into game three because of it."

Also on Wednesday, Senior Writer Eric Smith released his weekly Chargers Mailbag, this time looking ahead to Jacksonville as well as talking about the Bolts run game and other personnel.

The team's first injury report ahead of the Week 3 matchup also released following Wednesday's practice, with Linsley and cornerback J.C. Jackson being the only members of the team to not practice.

Thursday: Ramping up for Sunday

The second to last practice before Week 3 saw the Chargers bring out the pads.

At the podium Thursday, coordinators Joe Lombardi and Renaldo Hill spoke about the challenge that awaits them on Sunday.

The Jaguars come into SoFi Stadium off their first win of the season over the Colts, whom they limited in the ground game.

"They're good," Lombardi said about Jacksonville's defensive front. "I think you were aware that the ends were going to be an issue coming into it. Then, as you watch the film, these inside players are pretty active, too.

"It's a good group. It's one of the strengths of the defense. They sure put it on Indianapolis this past week. It's challenging," Lombardi added.

On the other side of the ball, Hill talked about the challenge his defense had in Week 3 going against Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has shown improvement so far in his second season.

"He's a guy that if you spread it out and let him go through his progressions, he can make all the throws, he can use his legs, so he's a dangerous guy. We have our hands full this week," Hill said. "It seems like that's going to be a common thing throughout the years, I mean you have [Chiefs QB] Patrick Mahomes one week, and now you have another big, athletic, strong quarterback that's coming in here this week.

"He's doing a terrific job with that group over there, and you saw him even make the jump from Week 1 to Week 2. The improvement is there with this guy and he's playing really good ball," Hill added.

There were no changes from Wednesday on the second injury report of the week.

Members of the Jaguars also talked about the Chargers, adding compliments to specific players on both sides of the ball. Check out what Jacksonville said about the Bolts.

Friday: Final tune up

Friday was the last practice before the Chargers took the field at SoFi Stadium.

Staley talked to the media after practice and gave an update on Herbert. While he did say the quarterback looked better during practice on Thursday, the decision on whether he will play or not will come Sunday.

"When I say day-to-day, I believe that," Staley said. "I think that we're prepared either way with the contingencies. I think that our coaching staff has done a good job with that. Our players are prepared for that. That's just kind of the nature of what's happening right now."

Herbert also spoke, adding in that they will take their time in deciding until game time.

"I don't know. That's a decision that we have a couple days left to make," Herbert said. "We don't play today. We play on Sunday. Whatever the plan is, I know that our team is going to be prepared to do everything we can."

"That decision will be made on Sunday and haven't ruled anything out," Herbert added.

Staley added on Friday that if Herbert is unable to go on Sunday, backup quarterback Chase Daniel would get the nod. With all the uncertainty in the air, Daniel remains ready for whatever happens.

"I feel really good about where we're at as a team, where we're at as an offense," Daniel said. "If my number gets called, I'll try my best to be ready."

In other injury news, Staley added that having J.C. Jackson not practice this week was keeping 'the long-term in mind', while with Linsley, it was about giving him time to rest his injury. Staley also called Keenan Allen '50/50' to play in Week 3.

Prior to Friday's practice, Chargers Senior Writer Eric Smith talked with Demetrius Harvey, who covers the Jaguars for The Florida Times-Union, to preview the Week 3 matchup.

Harvey talked about the Jaguars and how their team shapes up, but also mentioned the matchup he's most looking forward to during Sunday's game.

"The matchup I'm most looking forward to watching on Sunday is the Jaguars' tackles against the Chargers' two elite pass rushers - Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa," Harvey said. "Thus far, left tackle Cam Robinson and especially right tackle Jawaan Taylor, have played admirably, allowing very few hits."

"This week will be the ultimate test for those two," Harvey added.

Also on Friday, Smith released his Final Thoughts ahead of the game against the Jags, leading with Herbert and his status for the game.

In the final injury report of Week 3, Corey Linsley and J.C. Jackson were listed as "DOUBTFUL". Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, Trey Pipkins III and Donald Parham, Jr., were all listed as "QUESTIONABLE".

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Chargers on Sept. 25

Power Rankings and Game Picks

Videos of the Week

All In: Episode 3 | First Blood

The third episode of 'All In' titled 'First Blood' gives an all-access look into the first two games of the season against the Raiders and the Chiefs. Go behind the scenes on the opening games of the year against AFC West opponents.

Film Room | How the Chargers Can Beat the Jags

On this week's episode of 'Film Room', hosts Chris Hayre and Daniel Jeremiah go over some of the biggest matchups in Week 3, including Chargers tackle Rashawn Slater against Jags outside linebacker Travon Walker.

Playmakers Podcast | AJ Ross Previews Jaguars-Chargers

NFL on CBS sideline reporter AJ Ross joins Hayley Elwood on the latest edition of Playmakers podcast to discuss the Week 3 matchup between the Chargers and Jaguars, Derwin James Jr.'s impact and the Jags defense.

Chargers Weekly | Preparing for Trevor Lawrence and the Jags in Week 3

Matt "Money" Smith and Chris Hayre discuss last week's loss and look ahead to Sunday's game with The Athletic's Daniel Popper.

Tweets of the Week

