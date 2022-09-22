From The Podium | Bolts Impressed with Zion Johnson's Start

Zion Johnson's impressive start

The Chargers took the field for practice in pads as they begin to ramp up for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

During his Thursday press conference, Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi had praise for rookie guard Zion Johnson who, through two weeks, has taken on some tough assignments while holding his own.

"I think it's encouraging. He's a good player," Lombardi said. "He hasn't really had a bad day since he's been here. We keep saying when he blocks people, they usually stay blocked."

"No one is 100 percent, but he's darn close. I think he's going to be a good player for a long time," Lombardi added.

On his first two games, Johnson said he's felt a range of emotions but is focused on improvement early in his NFL career.

"I'd say, we won, we lost one, so I got to feel the high, the experience of winning an NFL game and also the experience of losing one," Johnson said. "I think I've got to feel a good range in my first two games, but I know that we have a lot more games to play. I know we have a lot more games to play."

"We all have improvements to make including myself and go out on those practice fields and make that improvement," Johnson added.

Johnson has taken on some tough assignments early, including Chiefs Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones in Week 2. Showing his power in the run and pass game, the rookie guard has impressed.

Johnson talked about his approach to consistently improve, and how it is important for him to continue getting better despite the strong start.

"I just try to be professional in my approach," Johnson said. "At the end of the day, I want to be the best player I can for the team."

"That means correcting my own faults and mistakes I make, the tendencies I have just by being intentional, making sure I have certain things I'm looking at to work on each day and that way I can track my progress," Johnson added.

Johnson will have plenty of more tough assignments the rest of his rookie season. Still, playing against the revamped Chargers defensive line all throughout the offseason provided him with an opportunity to face a lot of different looks that keeps him prepared for what's to come.

"I think it's been great," Johnson said. "We have a lot of talented guys on our team and different play styles so to go against them every day, I feel like I've gotten a good range of the different play styles of guys in the league."