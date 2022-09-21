Top Quotes | Chargers Turn Focus to Jaguars Ahead of Week 3

Head Coach Brandon Staley

On QB Justin Herbert's injury status:

"Justin is day-to-day. He's had a lot of rest since the last game, but I think the nature of the week is truly going to be a case-by-case, day-by-day basis. I know that he is feeling more comfortable. I know that he was able to do some light throwing yesterday, some rotational work, but we're just going to take it day-by-day and see where his comfort level is, and truly trust him and let him be the guide of where we're at, and make sure that we are prepared either way."

On the Jaguars:

"They have a nice team. They have a very improved football team. Starting with the additions they made on defense, they spent a lot of money on defense and spent a lot of high draft capital on defense. Their front is a front hat I'm very familiar with, the rushers — Travon Walker, Josh Allen, K'Lavon Chaisson — those guys are excellent, Dawuane Smoot. Roy Robertson-Harris, I was with him in Chicago, he's an outstanding player. [Folorunso] Fatukasi was one of the top free agents last year. You really start with that group. Then, the two linebackers. They have a first-rounder, Devin Lloyd. The other linebacker, [Foyesade Oluokun], they got from Atlanta, who is an outstanding player. Then, in the secondary, they have Shaq Griffin, who was one of the high free agents a couple of years ago. Tyson Campbell, high draft pick. Darious Williams, who I was with him at the Rams, who is an outstanding player. Then, Rayshawn [Jenkins], who I have a lot of respect for, and Andre Cisco. They have a really good group on defense. Then, on offense, you start with Trevor [Lawrence]. Trevor, I think, has a chance to be a really good player in this league. I think you've seen him make the progress through two games where you can say, Hey, man, this guy is an improved NFL football player.' They've really improved the supporting cast at receiver, getting Christian Kirk, Marvin Jones — who I have a lot of respect for, I was in the division with him in Chicago when he was in Detroit, he's been a receiver in this league for a long time, very productive. Zay Jones, who we played against last year, as a receiver is very quality. Then, the backs, I think, are good, [James] Robinson and [Travis] Etienne [Jr.]. They brought [Brandon] Scherff in on the O-line to make sure that this guy is protected. They have high draft picks at tackle. It's a very complete group. They brought in Evan Engram. The way that they have gotten off to a good start, they could very easily be 2-0, but the way that they won last week, it certainly grabs your attention. They're a very quality football team and [Jaguars Head Coach] Doug [Pederson] is an outstanding coach."

On the Jaguars' defensive performance last week:

"They just played team defense. They did a really good job against the back. Everyone knows what a good back [Colts RB Jonathan] Taylor is. They did a really good job against the back. Then, they really rushed the passer, created three takeaways. Really controlled the game from the beginning to the end. You don't shut a team out in this league without playing a complete game, all three levels of your defense — run game, pass game, rushing the passer, and then getting the takeaways. They were able to do that from the first snap to the last one. It was a very impressive performance."

On 'how much' of the Jaguars' offense is a 'carryover from the Eagles' with Pederson:

"I think that he is trying to feature the quarterback, number one. I think that he has always done a good job of that, no matter what stop it's been. He has good coaches on that staff; [Jaguars Offensive Coordinator] Press Taylor, who has really good experience, [Jaguars Quarterbacks Coach] Mike McCoy. They have a very good offensive staff. I think that what you're seeing is that they are featuring the offense that Trevor [Lawrence] is comfortable with, not somebody else, but Trevor is comfortable with. I think you can see that in how he's played in the first two games, because he's an outstanding player. This guy was as good as it gets in college football. There's a reason why he was the number one overall pick, a highly regarded player. I've known about Trevor [Lawrence] ever since he was in high school at Cartersville in Georgia. I think that they have done a nice job of building the offense around him."

On similarities between Justin Herbert and Lawrence: