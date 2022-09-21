Chargers Mailbag: Herbert's Health Status, Bolts Run Game & Looking Ahead to Jacksonville

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley spoke with media members Wednesday and to no one's surprise, the topic of the day was the health of quarterback Justin Herbert.

Staley said Herbert did some light throwing Tuesday and was able to get some rest during the mini-bye, but the team will continue to take things with the star quarterback one day at a time.

"Justin is day-to-day, I think he's gotten a lot of rest since the last game," Staley said. "But the nature of the week, it will truly be a case-by-case, day-by-day basis.

"I know he's feeling more comfortable and was able to do some light throwing [Tuesday], some rotational work," Staley added. "We're going to take it day-by-day and see where his comfort level is. Truly trust him, and let him be the guide of where we're at."

So what will the process for determining whether Herbert plays this Sunday look like?

"We're going to listen to Justin, No.1," Staley said. "The player is at the front of all of the decisions that we make here, since I've become the head coach, to make sure that the players are at the front of all of the decision-making — their families, their agents, their team.

"Then, making sure that we have alignment with the medical team. That's been my position since I've become the head coach," Staley continued. "I think that that is where the modern NFL is, in making sure that they are at the front of every decision that we make and that they have long careers ahead of them. We have to make sure that they are as safe and sound as possible.

"We know that it is a tough game, and we want to make sure that they are able to play it," Staley added. "Just try to have full communication amongst all of those parties, and then come to a good decision there each and every time that we go out there."

Finally, Staley noted that if Herbert is unable to play, Chase Daniel would get the start in his place. Having an experienced, veteran backup – especially in Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi's system – isn't a luxury all teams have, and you can bet Daniel will prepare this week to be the starter, just as he does every week.

Backup quarterbacks are always just one play away from going in, and the Chargers have a good one in Daniel.

"Chase has done this his whole career. We've had to do this before. Chase is going to be ready to play," Staley said of Daniel, who has played in 71 career games with five starts. "During the week, if Justin is full-go for the week, then he doesn't get any of the team reps in walk-through and stuff like that, but he'll take the work team [reps].