5 Takeaways from Bolts Entering Week 3

3. Run game a work in progress

Of the NFL teams that have played twice this season, the Chargers offense ranks seventh with 378.0 total yards per game.

Justin Herbert and the passing attack has been responsible for most of those, however, as Herbert is averaging over 300 passing yards per game.

(As for the quarterback's health, Staley said Friday that he "has a fracture to his rib cartilage" and is considered day-to-day).

Staley also touched on the run game Friday and said that phase of the offense hasn't fully clicked yet.

"I think it's just been tough sledding early on. We haven't been able to get the explosions," Staley said. "There have been a lot of just bloody runs. We just haven't been able to create the air yet, so far.

"Just a work-in-progress with our group, in terms of featuring the runs based on who's blocking for them, I think that's a big part of it," Staley added. "I think that we're going to keep working hard at it to keep improving as we go."

The Chargers played most or all of the second half without starting center Corey Linsley (knee) and right tackle Trey Pipkins III (foot).

Through two games, the Bolts rank second-to-last in the NFL with 2.75 yards per carry.

4. Scott, punt coverage on point

The Chargers punt coverage has been among the league's best early on.

JK Scott, who was added as a free agent this offseason, has averaged 43.9 yards on 10 punts, landing four of them inside the 20-yard line.

But Scott's net punting average is 42.9 yards, meaning the coverage unit has limited any big returns.

In fact, the Bolts have allowed just 10 punt return yards on four attempts, as that 2.5-yard average currently ranks as the fourth-lowest total in the league.

5. Parity ruling the league (again)

The Chargers split their first two games, as both came against AFC West foes.

With the Week 2 slate, the Chargers find themselves among the 18 teams that are currently 1-1 on the young season. Sunday's opponent, the Jaguars, are also in that group.

And, as many as 20 teams could be an even .500 after a pair of games on Monday night.

So while Thursday's result in Kansas City was disappointing, the Chargers have positioned themselves solidly so far, especially based on their early-season schedule.