Top Quotes | What the Jaguars Are Saying About the Chargers

Outside Linebacker Josh Allen

On quarterback Justin Herbert:

"He's now considered one of the best young quarterbacks in the whole league. I mean, I don't know what they consider young, I guess first three years. But he hasn't looked like a young quarterback. He's put his team in a lot of situations to win so much respect for him and hopefully he continues to grow and does what he needs to do, after this week, and we get it going."

On how Herbert is different than the other QBs they've faced:

"Much respect for him. As a scheme offense, they set him up for success on every level. He has guys on the outside, Mike Williams and Keenan Allen that make big plays, who are matchup problems for some DBs. That makes the rush even more detailed, even more 'We have to get to him'. So that's the challenge that we're looking forward to is just winning one-on-ones where we get an opportunity to and make sure he feels us as much as we can if we don't get the sack because he has a quick trigger or quick release. He does a good job on reading out personnel from one side to another, so for us, it's those opportunities we want to live off of and get home."

On how Ekeler is different than Jonathan Taylor:

"He's another good back. Someone that can sneak away at any moment. He has good hands out of the backfield, he's explosive, he's a smaller guy but he gets under his pads pretty well so it's another challenge that we have to do, stop the run, to rush the passer. We're up for that challenge as well, every week, our main goal is to dominate the line of scrimmage and with, it's to stop the run."

On what makes Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack elite: