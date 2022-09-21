Week 3 Injury Report | Chargers vs. Jaguars

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Jacksonville Jaguars as we head into Week 3 of the 2022 season:
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|WR Keenan Allen
|Hamstring
|Limited
|QB Justin Herbert
|Ribs
|Limited
|CB J.C. Jackson
|Ankle
|DNP
|C Corey Linsley
|Knee
|DNP
|T Trey Pipkins III
|Ankle
|Limited
|TE Donald Parham, Jr.
|Hamstring
|Limited
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
The Jaguars had no injuries to report on Wednesday.
