Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

From The Podium | Staley Pleased with Pair of Chargers Young Defenders

Sep 21, 2022 at 04:20 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Cory Kennedy

Seasonal Content Assistant

FTP photo 9-21

Below are three takeaways from Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and left tackle Rashawn Slater's media availability before practice on Wednesday:

Samuel, Murray receive praise from Staley

After facing back-to-back AFC West rivals the first two weeks of the 2022 season, the Bolts now turn their focus to the AFC South as they prepare to face the Jacksonville Jaguars back at home for Week 3.

During Wednesday's press conference, Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley highlighted two young defenders that he is pleased with through the first two weeks of the season — Asante Samuel, Jr., and Kenneth Murray.

Samuel intercepted Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in an incredible fashion in route to a Week 1 victory, and then had an interception overturned by officials against the Chiefs. Samuel nearly intercepted Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the end zone later in the game.

Staley explained the confidence he has seen Samuel play with and why he feels he is playing at a "high level" after two games.

"I'm really excited about Asante Samuel, Jr. I feel like he's playing at a high level, very much improved as a player," Staley said. "He's playing with a lot of confidence. To earn confidence, he has been around the ball. He's had to cover a lot of good players, a lot of tough downs the first two weeks, but he's impacted the game and that's the best thing you can say about a corner is that he's making a lot of plays and he's not giving very many up."

"I think he has improved in all ways…" Staley added. "He's just at the beginning. He has to make sure that he continues to work. That's part of why we love him. He's a gym rat. He'll continue to improve because he puts a lot into it."

Another member of the defense Staley highlighted was Murray, a third-year linebacker who is returning to form after battling through injuries in 2021. Murray battled back from injury during the offseason and was able to return to practice towards the end of training camp. Staley also sees the improvements Murray has made this season.

"We're really pleased with his progress," Staley said. "I think not having a spring, not having most of training camp, for him to perform like he has the first two games, we're optimistic about his progress. He just needs to stay at it.

"He's seeing the game," Staley added. "I think he's playing physical at the point of attack. I think he's finishing plays. I think that his communication has really improved. That's what he has to do, he just has to stay after it, stay on that practice field, stay in that meeting room, and you'll continue to see the improvement because it means a lot to him. I think you'll continue to see even more as we go."

Scouting 'complete' Jacksonville defense

In Jacksonville's Week 2 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, the Jaguars defense held the Colts offense scoreless and allowed just 218 total yards in route to a 24-0 win.

Staley said noted the talent the Jaguars have on defense that they have added this season and the familiarity he has with their pass rushers and former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams. Staley detailed what he saw from the Jaguars defense in their shutout performance in Week 2.

"They just played team defense" Staley said. "They did a really good job against the back. Everyone knows what a good back [Colts RB Jonathan] Taylor is. They did a really good job against the back. Then, they really rushed the passer, created three takeaways. Really controlled the game from the beginning to the end.

"You don't shut a team out in this league without playing a complete game," Staley added. "All three levels of your defense — run game, pass game, rushing the passer, and then getting the takeaways. They were able to do that from the first snap to the last one. It was a very impressive performance."

In his second season, Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater has picked up right where he left off after a standout rookie year. Through the first two weeks of the 2022 season Slater has allowed zero sacks in 142 snaps played, according to Pro Football Focus.

This week Slater will face another talented edge rusher group that features the outside linebacker duo of Josh Allen and Travon Walker, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Slater talked about preparing for Allen and what he'll have to do in order to have success against him Sunday.

"I think he looks really good," Slater said of Allen. "He's a really fluid mover. He's able to do a lot of different stuff, he's got a big toolbox, he's got power too. It's not normal for someone to be really fluid like that and have power.

"I think he's a really good player, we just have to be on our toes," Slater added. "Have good technique and be ready because they have a really good duo."

Photos: Bolts Begin Week 3 Prep

Check out the best photos of the Chargers first Week 3 practice on Wednesday at Hoag Performance Center.

220921_Gallery_001
1 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_002
2 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_003
3 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_005
4 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_004
5 / 58
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_006
6 / 58
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_007
7 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_008
8 / 58
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_009
9 / 58
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_044
10 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_011
11 / 58
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_023
12 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_010
13 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_025
14 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_012
15 / 58
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_046
16 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_013
17 / 58
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_014
18 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_015
19 / 58
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_034
20 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_028
21 / 58
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_040
22 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_017
23 / 58
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_026
24 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_018
25 / 58
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_019
26 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_020
27 / 58
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_045
28 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_031
29 / 58
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_035
30 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_016
31 / 58
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_049
32 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_022
33 / 58
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_055
34 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_030
35 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_033
36 / 58
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_027
37 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_029
38 / 58
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_021
39 / 58
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_042
40 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_048
41 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_032
42 / 58
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_039
43 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_043
44 / 58
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_051
45 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_054
46 / 58
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_047
47 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_037
48 / 58
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_036
49 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_041
50 / 58
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_038
51 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_056
52 / 58
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_059
53 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_024
54 / 58
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_058
55 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_053
56 / 58
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_052
57 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220921_Gallery_057
58 / 58
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

'Get our bodies right, get healthy'

After playing their first two games in just five days, the Bolts got some well-deserved rest over the weekend following their Thursday night matchup in Kansas City. The off time or, 'mini bye week' gave the Bolts the chance to not only recover, but also refocus heading into Week 3.

Chargers defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day talked about what the extra time off allowed himself and the entire team do.

"Get our bodies right, get healthy and just reset and refocus and see what we did well," Joseph-Day said. "[Look at] what we didn't do well, stuff like that. Just better ourselves as a team."

Slater also explained the benefit of the added rest days, especially with starting right tackle Trey Pipkins III and center Corey Linsley both recovering from injuries from Thursday night's game.

"It really gives you the opportunity to heal up and thankfully, I think we needed that after that game," Slater said. "Guys got a little beat up, so it was good to have that time off and we'll be a lot healthier heading into game three because of it."

The off time proved to be useful for the Bolts as wide receiver Keenan Allen, Pipkins and tight end Donald Parham returned to the practice field on Wednesday.

The Chargers now look to continue their success against the Jaguars as they look for their third straight win against Jacksonville. Back in 2019, the Bolts secured a big 45-10 win on the road and in 2020 took down the Jaguars 39-29 at SoFi Stadium.

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

From The Podium | Chargers 'Competed as a Team' in Tough TNF Loss

"We had a lot of guys rise to the occasion that were backup players today and give us a chance. And I'm proud of the way we competed as a team."

news

From The Podium | James, Defense Preparing for Explosive Chiefs Offense

"I feel we built the defense to win games and close out games. Being able to go to KC, we want to come out as a defense and play hard."

news

From The Podium | Bolts Shift Focus to Chiefs on Short Week

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley also provided updates on cornerback J.C. Jackson and wide receiver Keenan Allen

news

From The Podium | Herbert's Hot Start Leads Bolts in Week 1

"He's throwing the ball in places that a lot of people can't get it to. Hitting us in the numbers..."

news

From The Podium | Herbert Ready to 'Be Back At It' in Season Opener

"I need to be dialed in as long as I can, studying and preparing as best as I can, so that I have any chance on Sunday."

news

From The Podium | Chargers Embracing Elements of Week 1 Unknowns

"At the end of the day, we have to be able to go out and play our scheme and be able to make adjustments on the fly."

news

From The Podium | Bolts Focused on Week 1, Not 2021 Finale Against Raiders

Chargers open 2022 season against familiar division opponent, but Bolts are only looking ahead to Sunday

news

From The Podium | Michel on 1st Practice, Joining Chargers RB Room

"This is a huge opportunity for me, just to be apart of a great team, great organization and get a chance to be a part of something special."

news

From The Podium | Lombardi on Michel's 'Value' to RB Room

"A guy that's going to add some value to our so we're excited that it looks like it's working out."

news

From The Podium | Staley Outlines Chargers Approach for Week 0

"Not much preparation for [the Raiders], more about us, more about getting into our rhythm, our work week rhythm."

news

From the Podium | 3 Takeaways from Coach Staley's Press Conference

The Chargers head coach provided an update on cornerback J.C. Jackson on Wednesday

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

Chargers Elevate Jason Moore, Jr. and Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Thursday night's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Kansas City Chiefs to open the first ever Prime Video Thursday Night Football in Kansas City for Week 2.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christian Covington to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christian Covington to the active roster from the team's practice squad. To make room for Covington on the active roster, the Chargers waived defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Las Vegas Raiders to open the 2022 NFL season in Week 1 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Chargers Elevate Kemon Hall & Richard Rodgers for Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Kemon Hall and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 2 | Football 202

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the 2022 LA Chargers. With quarterback Justin Herbert entering Year 2 in Joe Lombardi's offensive scheme, the Bolts are set on stacking upon their success in his record-breaking 2021 season and making a run in 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 2nd Episode of 'All In'

Here's a look at key storylines from the second episode of the all-access show

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 2

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin 2022 training camp and prepare to put in work to separate themselves from the pack. Check out episode 2 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Monday September 5.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Sony Michel

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Sony Michel. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Larry Rountree III.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 14 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 14 players to the practice squad.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today released one player and waived 26, including one with an injury designation.

news

Going the Distance with DeAndre Carter

"I'm trying to make a play out there. I'm trying to be exciting and explosive for our team and the crowd. Big returns are definitely big momentum shifts in the game for your team."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today reduced the roster to 80 players.

video

All In: Episode 1 | Get Your Mind Right

On the season premiere of ALL IN, go back inside Chargers headquarters as, after a rollercoaster 2021 season full of broken records and close finishes, the LA Chargers are back with a new rookie class and a retooled defense. Get exclusive access to the Bolts team meeting room as Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Derwin James and more begin creating a championship mentality for 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 1st Episode of 'All In'

The 2022 season premiere is out, and here's a look at key storylines from the first episode of the all-access show

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Host Cowboys at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys

news

5 Takeaways: Palmer's TD Highlights Bolts 2nd Preseason Game

Second-year wide receiver had three catches for 75 yards and a touchdown Saturday night

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Best of Training Camp 2022

Take a look back at the Chargers time at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex for Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

news

How Breiden Fehoko is a 'Different Player' in Year 3

"When you're out there with older guys who are actually teaching you...it makes you realize that these guys want the best from you even though you're all competing."

news

What the Derwin James, Jr., Contract Extension Means for the Chargers

New deal between Bolts and All-Pro player ensures James remains versatile and vital piece of Chargers defense

news

Chargers Sign Derwin James Jr. to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Derwin James Jr., to a multi-year contract extension.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived three players and waived/injured two others.

video

Coming Soon: All In Season 2

All In is back for season 2 as your all-access pass to the 2022 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Khalil Mack and more prepare to make a run in 2022. All In Season 2 premieres August 22 at 10 am PDT on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.

news

Everything You Need to Know About the Launch of 'All In' Season 2

Episode 1 of the all-access, behind-the-scenes show premieres at 10 a.m. (PT) on Monday

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Open Up Preseason Slate at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1 game against the Rams

news

J.C. Jackson Ranked No. 1 on NFL.com's Top Cornerbacks List Entering 2022 Season

Blockbuster free-agent addition ranked No. 1 on David Carr's preseason list

Latest News
Advertising