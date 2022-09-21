From The Podium | Staley Pleased with Pair of Chargers Young Defenders

Samuel, Murray receive praise from Staley

After facing back-to-back AFC West rivals the first two weeks of the 2022 season, the Bolts now turn their focus to the AFC South as they prepare to face the Jacksonville Jaguars back at home for Week 3.

During Wednesday's press conference, Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley highlighted two young defenders that he is pleased with through the first two weeks of the season — Asante Samuel, Jr., and Kenneth Murray.

Samuel intercepted Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in an incredible fashion in route to a Week 1 victory, and then had an interception overturned by officials against the Chiefs. Samuel nearly intercepted Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the end zone later in the game.

Staley explained the confidence he has seen Samuel play with and why he feels he is playing at a "high level" after two games.

"I'm really excited about Asante Samuel, Jr. I feel like he's playing at a high level, very much improved as a player," Staley said. "He's playing with a lot of confidence. To earn confidence, he has been around the ball. He's had to cover a lot of good players, a lot of tough downs the first two weeks, but he's impacted the game and that's the best thing you can say about a corner is that he's making a lot of plays and he's not giving very many up."

"I think he has improved in all ways…" Staley added. "He's just at the beginning. He has to make sure that he continues to work. That's part of why we love him. He's a gym rat. He'll continue to improve because he puts a lot into it."

Another member of the defense Staley highlighted was Murray, a third-year linebacker who is returning to form after battling through injuries in 2021. Murray battled back from injury during the offseason and was able to return to practice towards the end of training camp. Staley also sees the improvements Murray has made this season.

"We're really pleased with his progress," Staley said. "I think not having a spring, not having most of training camp, for him to perform like he has the first two games, we're optimistic about his progress. He just needs to stay at it.