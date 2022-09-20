O'Neal, Cromartie Among Nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced their list of 129 Modern-Era nominees for the Class of 2023 on Tuesday.

Former Chargers cornerback Antonio Cromartie will get his second shot at the Pro Football Hall of Fame while players like defensive end Leslie O'Neal, fullback Lorenzo Neal, safety Rodney Harrison and others made the list once again. Defensive end Dwight Freeney (who played for the Bolts for two seasons) is the lone former Chargers player to be a first-time nominee.

In November, the list of 129 players will be reduced to 25, with the 15 finalists being announced in early January. The Pro Football Hall of Fame is once again including a fan vote that allows fans to predict which five players will apart of the Class of 2023. Click here to vote for your Bolts nominees.

In July, former Chargers Head Coach Don Coryell was named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 in the coach/contributor category.

Check out the entire list of former Chargers nominated:

DE Leslie O'Neal

A first-round pick by the Chargers in 1986, O'Neal spent the majority of his decorated career with the team. His accolades run long, as he racked up four Second-Team All-Pro selections, six Pro Bowls and was the 1986 Defensive Rookie of the Year. One of the most decorated pass rushers in the history of the franchise and the NFL, he finished with 132.5 career sacks, which is tied for 14th on the NFL all-time list.

CB Antonio Cromartie

A first-time nominee last year, Cromartie will get another crack at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A four-time Pro Bowler, arguably his best season came in 2007 with the Chargers where he racked up a single-season career-high 10 interceptions and two fumbles recovered on his way to an All-Pro selection. Having six touchdowns to his name, Cromartie also holds the record with two other players for the longest scoring play in NFL history, a 109-yard touchdown return following a missed field goal in 2007.

FB Lorenzo Neal