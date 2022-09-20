O'Neal, Cromartie Among Nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced their list of 129 Modern-Era nominees for the Class of 2023 on Tuesday.
Former Chargers cornerback Antonio Cromartie will get his second shot at the Pro Football Hall of Fame while players like defensive end Leslie O'Neal, fullback Lorenzo Neal, safety Rodney Harrison and others made the list once again. Defensive end Dwight Freeney (who played for the Bolts for two seasons) is the lone former Chargers player to be a first-time nominee.
In November, the list of 129 players will be reduced to 25, with the 15 finalists being announced in early January. The Pro Football Hall of Fame is once again including a fan vote that allows fans to predict which five players will apart of the Class of 2023. Click here to vote for your Bolts nominees.
In July, former Chargers Head Coach Don Coryell was named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 in the coach/contributor category.
Check out the entire list of former Chargers nominated:
DE Leslie O'Neal
A first-round pick by the Chargers in 1986, O'Neal spent the majority of his decorated career with the team. His accolades run long, as he racked up four Second-Team All-Pro selections, six Pro Bowls and was the 1986 Defensive Rookie of the Year. One of the most decorated pass rushers in the history of the franchise and the NFL, he finished with 132.5 career sacks, which is tied for 14th on the NFL all-time list.
CB Antonio Cromartie
A first-time nominee last year, Cromartie will get another crack at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A four-time Pro Bowler, arguably his best season came in 2007 with the Chargers where he racked up a single-season career-high 10 interceptions and two fumbles recovered on his way to an All-Pro selection. Having six touchdowns to his name, Cromartie also holds the record with two other players for the longest scoring play in NFL history, a 109-yard touchdown return following a missed field goal in 2007.
FB Lorenzo Neal
A Charger for five seasons, Neal had the most successful tenure of his career with the team. Blocking for Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson, Neal was a driving force for the success those Bolts team had running the ball during that time period. A member of the NFL All-Decade Team of the 2000s, Neal is recognized as one best modern fullbacks in recent history.
S Rodney Harrison
Drafted by the Chargers in 1994, Harrison spent nine seasons with the team and was a Pro Bowl selection twice during his tenure. A two-time Super Bowl Champion later in his career and two-time First-Team All-Pro, he helped set the modern standard for safeties across the league.
DE Dwight Freeney
Freeney tallied 4.0 sacks over two seasons with the Chargers from 2013-14. A member of the NFL All-Decade Team of the 2000s, his 125.5 career sacks rank 18th all-time.
LB Takeo Spikes
A Charger for two seasons, Spikes finished with 184 combined tackles and an interception during his time with the team. An All-Pro in 2004, Spikes was also a Pro Bowler in 2003 and 2004.
DE Neil Smith
Smith joined the Chargers for the final season of his career in 2000. A member of the NFL All-Decade Team of the 1990s, Smith finished his career as a six-time Pro Bowler and one of the best defensive of his time.
S Bob Sanders
Sanders was a member of the Chargers during the 2011 season. One of just five safeties to ever win Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2007, Sanders also won a Super Bowl during his time with the Colts.
RB (Also WR/PR/KR) Eric Metcalf
Metcalf spent one season with the Chargers in 1997, where he had three punt return touchdowns on the way to All-Pro and Pro Bowl accolades. He finished his career with over 7,900 yards from scrimmage and over 9,200 total return yards.
WR Wes Welker
Welker signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of college. A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Welker led the NFL in receptions 2007, 2009 and 2011 and ranks 23rd all-time in that category.
