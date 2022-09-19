Steven Ruiz: Chargers Still 'Legit Threat' to Challenge in AFC 

As the Chargers enter Week 3 of the regular season, they do so having been on both ends of the pair of results.
Despite the loss to the Chiefs last Thursday night, there is still a lot to be impressed about, as the Chargers could still be a force the rest of the regular season and beyond, according to The Ringer's Steven Ruiz.
Ruiz wrote that while the loss to a division rival is tough, he's seen a lot from the Chargers through the opening games of the season to conclude that they are still a "legit threat" in the AFC.
At the top of Ruiz's list of why the Chargers are still a threat is quarterback Justin Herbert, whose talent was on full display during the primetime game.
Ruiz wrote:
The 27-24 loss could end up deciding the AFC West — but as tough as that result was for this young Chargers team, there are a lot of positives to take away. Justin Herbert proved capable of keeping up with the NFL's best quarterback and even outplayed [Patrick] Mahomes at times.
Herbert finished the game by completing 33 of 48 passes for 334 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. As Ruiz also pointed out, he did so without wide receiver Keenan Allen.
Even with Herbert and the offense playing to the level they are capable of, Ruiz has his eyes on the other side of the ball as the reason to why the Chargers are still a threat to the rest of the AFC.
He wrote:
More importantly, Brandon Staley's rebuilt defense, which got J.C. Jackson back from injury, lived up to its preseason billing. Mahomes came out of the game with a decent statline…The most impressive part? The Chargers didn't do anything too elaborate in coverage.
The Chargers offseason acquisitions have stamped themselves early in the season. Outside linebacker Khalil Mack sits at 3.5 sacks so far (second in the NFL) and has been active on the defensive line. Mack, along with Joey Bosa and the rest of the defense — have shored up some of the issues the team had last season. according to Ruiz.
The season is only two weeks old, but Ruiz believes that the defense has already passed the hardest test.
There will be many more tests to come for Staley's defense, but it may have already passed the toughest one it will face all regular season.
Ruiz's full article can be found here.
