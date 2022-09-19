Steven Ruiz: Chargers Still 'Legit Threat' to Challenge in AFC 

As the Chargers enter Week 3 of the regular season, they do so having been on both ends of the pair of results.

Despite the loss to the Chiefs last Thursday night, there is still a lot to be impressed about, as the Chargers could still be a force the rest of the regular season and beyond, according to The Ringer's Steven Ruiz.

Ruiz wrote that while the loss to a division rival is tough, he's seen a lot from the Chargers through the opening games of the season to conclude that they are still a "legit threat" in the AFC.

At the top of Ruiz's list of why the Chargers are still a threat is quarterback Justin Herbert, whose talent was on full display during the primetime game.

Ruiz wrote:

The 27-24 loss could end up deciding the AFC West — but as tough as that result was for this young Chargers team, there are a lot of positives to take away. Justin Herbert proved capable of keeping up with the NFL's best quarterback and even outplayed [Patrick] Mahomes at times.