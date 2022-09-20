Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Power Rankings: Chargers Remain in Top 10

Sep 20, 2022 at 10:09 AM
Omar Navarro

Week 3 power rankings

Two weeks in, the Chargers remain in good standing as far as power rankings go.

Following Week 2 around the league, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they begin to prepare for the Jacksonville Jaguars:

No. 7: Dan Hanzus - NFL.com (Last week: No. 5)

The Chargers showed once again they have the talent to hang with any team in football...

No. 5: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last week: No. 4)

It's bad enough that after five of the Chargers' eight losses in 2021 were by seven points or fewer the Bolts suffered another close defeat on Thursday—this one a three-point setback in Kansas City against the rival Chiefs...

No. 7: Bo Wulf - The Athletic (Last week: No. 4)

Top Shots: Bolts in Prime Time at Arrowhead

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 2 matchup with the Chiefs in Kansas City

No. 4: Austin Gayle - The Ringer (Last week: No. 4)

No. 7: Vinnie Iyer - Sporting News (Last week: No. 4)

The Chargers played as well as they could to take down the Chiefs on Thursday night, but they made one more critical mistake with Justin Herbert's pick six. They had to be inspired by their defense — they just need to clean up their explosive offense for bigger games.

No. 6 Pete Prisco - CBS Sports (Last week: No. 5)

They had their chances against the Chiefs, but need to do a better job of closing out games when they have a lead. Justin Herbert's rib injury bears watching, especially facing a good Jaguars defense.

No. 8 Frank Schwab - Yahoo Sports (Last week: No. 6)

No. 6: Lindsey Thiry - ESPN.com (Last week: No. 4)

No. 12: Mike Florio - Pro Football Talk (Last week: No. 11)

If they can stay healthy, they can be great this year.

No. 7: Conor Orr - Sports Illustrated (Last week: 3)

The defense started fast, but does anyone have a feeling that we haven't seen anything close to Justin Herbert's ceiling?

