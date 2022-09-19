Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) in Week 3 at SoFi Stadium.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Sunday's game marks the 13th meeting between the two teams with the Chargers holding a 9-3 advantage, including winning all of their matchups at home. The last three wins for the Bolts over Jacksonville have come by an average of 23 points.

The last meeting between these two teams came on Oct. 25, 2020 at SoFi Stadium.

This game marked the Chargers first win at SoFi Stadium during its inaugural season. Quarterback Justin Herbert led the way in that game with 347 yards and three passing touchdowns. Herbert also led the team in rushing, adding in 66 yards and a touchdown with his legs. Wide receiver Keenan Allen hauled in 10 passes for 125 yards and Jalen Guyton caught a 70-yard touchdown pass from Herbert.

GAME DATE/TIME

Sunday, September 25

Kickoff is set for 1:05 PM PDT

LOCATION

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

WATCH ON TV

Network: CBS

Los Angeles and Orange County: Channel 2 (KCBS)

Play-by-play: Greg Gumbel

Analyst: Adam Archuleta

Sideline: AJ Ross

STREAMING

NFL+ Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Paramount+ Stream the NFL on CBS with Paramount Plus! Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long.

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 in LA and Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM in San Diego.

Other Affiliate Stations:

Bakersfield KBFP 800 AM

Fresno KALZ 96.7 FM

San Bernardino KATY 101.3 FM

Stockton/Modesto KFIV-AM 1360

Eugene KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM

San Diego KGB 101.5 FM & KLSD 1360 AM

Palm Springs/Yucca KNWZ FM & KNWH AM