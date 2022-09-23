Scouting the Jaguars: Week 3

DH: That's exactly right, the Jaguars could be 2-0 heading into this matchup against the Chargers. They let their Week 1 matchup against the Washington Commanders slip through their fingers. The biggest difference between that week and last week's shutout against the Indianapolis Colts was their efficiency. The team did not turn the ball over and they were able to stay disciplined with just three penalties called against them. The offense has seen success with second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence and head coach Doug Pederson has been the biggest asset in the success of the team and Lawrence thus far. Defensively, the team's newcomers have made difference and they appear to be playing as a cohesive unit.