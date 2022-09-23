Scouting the Jaguars: Week 3

The Chargers return home to face the Jaguars in Week 3.
The teams will meet Sunday at SoFi Stadium, with kickoff at 1:05 p.m. (PT).
We chatted with Demetrius Harvey, who covers the Jaguars for The Florida Times-Union, to get a preview of the game.
The Jaguars are 1-1 but could easily be 2-0 entering Week 3. What's been the biggest key to their success thus far?
DH: That's exactly right, the Jaguars could be 2-0 heading into this matchup against the Chargers. They let their Week 1 matchup against the Washington Commanders slip through their fingers. The biggest difference between that week and last week's shutout against the Indianapolis Colts was their efficiency. The team did not turn the ball over and they were able to stay disciplined with just three penalties called against them. The offense has seen success with second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence and head coach Doug Pederson has been the biggest asset in the success of the team and Lawrence thus far. Defensively, the team's newcomers have made difference and they appear to be playing as a cohesive unit.
How has Trevor Lawrence progressed early in Year 2?
DH: Sort of piggybacking off of the first question, Lawrence has found success early this year - something he was unable to do last season. There are no distractions, strictly football. Pederson has made an effort to keep the number of voices in his ear small. I think that's part of his progression. He posted a career-high 83 percent completion percentage last week against the Colts, and he has taken good care of the football aside from the last-second Week 1 INT. Lawrence has new weapons, receiver Christian Kirk being the biggest asset so far, and he's helped in his development.
What kind of impact has Doug Pederson made in his first season in charge?
DH: The biggest impact Pederson has had on the Jaguars this year is simply that the team runs like an actual NFL franchise now. There are strict routines, nothing changes too much from a day to day as far as schedule. The team is more organized and there's a method to all of the madness. His pedigree and experience have shown up throughout the year and the locker room has changed as a result.
What's a 1-on-1 matchup you're looking forward to watching Sunday?
DH: The matchup I'm most looking forward to watching on Sunday is the Jaguars' tackles against the Chargers' two elite pass rushers - Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Thus far, left tackle Cam Robinson and especially right tackle Jawaan Taylor, have played admirably, allowing very few hits. This week will be the ultimate test for those two.
Finally, what would you qualify as a successful season for the Jaguars when 2022 is over and done with?
DH: Entering the season I've stated that seven wins would qualify as a successful season. That would nearly double the team's combined win total from the past two years (four wins). Through two weeks, my opinion on that hasn't changed and having seven victories under their belt at the end of the 17-game season should be viewed as a success. How they win and how they lose would also play a role in their success.
