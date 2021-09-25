Chargers Prepare for Divisional Showdown in Kansas City

On Thursday, Samuel Jr. won the Pepsi Rookie of the Week Award for his Week 2 performance against Dallas. The 21-year-old rookie's first career pick came off of Dak Prescott and made him the youngest Chargers corner to record an interception in the last 25 seasons. Samuel Jr. talked about what the accolade meant to him.

"It's definitely a blessing," Samuel Jr. said. "I want to thank my family, my friends, my fans and Bolt Nation for helping me get the award. I couldn't have done it without them."

Focusing on the weapons that the Chiefs have on offense, Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill explained what the Bolts’ defense needs to do to limit the Chiefs explosive plays.

"A lot of those jet-orbit motions they do, the timing motions," Hill said. "They try to get you with the eye candy. You have to have keys. That's what they try to do, they try to mess with your lens — try to get your eyes off of things that you shouldn't. We all have a responsibility in our scheme, and guys have to make sure they're not looking at the things they're not supposed to.