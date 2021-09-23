Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Three Takeaways: How Does the First Divisional Game Present A 'Great Opportunity' For Chargers?

Sep 22, 2021 at 06:30 PM
Cory Kennedy
Nas FTP

As the Chargers and Chiefs head into Week 3 after tough losses, the Bolts know the challenge that lies ahead. Head coach Brandon Staley, quarterback Justin Herbert and safety Nasir Adderley talked about how the Bolts are preparing to face their first divisional opponent of the 2021 season.

From defending Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, to Adderley's growth early in the season, and high praise for the Bolts' rookie corner, Asante Samuel Jr., here are three takeaways from Wednesday's press conference.

Chargers talk preparing to face Chiefs: 'it's a great opportunity for us'

A big emphasis for the Chargers this week has been to focus on fundamentals and technique in order to avoid penalties that were a huge factor against Dallas last Sunday. The Bolts have a big opportunity ahead in Week 3 as they travel to Kansas City to face Patrick Mahomes and company. Like the Chargers, the Chiefs are coming off a tough late game loss, falling to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football. Staley explained his mentality when it comes to facing a team that's coming off a loss.

"You have to treat each game like it has a life of its own," Staley said. "I think that you look at the game that they just played and assessed what happened, just like we did. Whether you win or you lose, there's a lot to unpack in every game. They played a really good team on the road. Things like that happen in the NFL."

Another point of emphasis for the Chargers this week has been on tackling and tuning things up in the run defense, whether that's containing the running back or the mobile QB. Staley explained a factor they have their eye on that plays into Mahomes' game and how important it will be to limit the yards after the catch when it comes to the talented list of receivers the Chiefs have. When it comes to the Chargers defense, positioning is everything when it comes to defending a 'dynamic' team like the Chiefs.

"Patrick is really strong," he said. "I don't think that he gets enough credit for that. He's really, really strong, physical for the position. He's really tough to tackle, too, because he's elusive and really strong — definitely an important point. Certainly, we didn't tackle well enough last week against a really quality team. That's going to be a really big point of emphasis, [and] eliminating those yards after the catch."

Herbert talked about the challenges the Chiefs defense presents, but the second-year quarterback is ready to go into 'a hostile environment and play our football.'

"That's the tough part about playing offense, and you have to be prepared for all of that," Herbert said of the Chiefs' defensive scheme predicated on disguise. "You have to go back, and our coaches have done a great job of having a protection plan so far. [C] Corey [Linsley] and those guys up front have handled it really well. I'm looking forward to that challenge this week. They're an incredible defense."

Staley wrapped up his time with the media explaining that Wednesday's practice will really focus on execution and playing 'clean' football.

Adderley's development in the Chargers defensive scheme

Going back to Week 1, Staley has talked highly about safety Nasir Adderley's growth this season. Earlier in the week, Staley said he thought Adderley was a 'bright spot' of the Chargers' game vs. Dallas. Adderley led the team in tackles with nine total and was on the field for every defensive snap.

Adderley relishes being the last line of defense when he's on the field and talked about what's helped him make that jump on and off the field.

"I'm learning a lot, seeing a lot of different looks; definitely fortunate about that," he said. "Last game, we had 62 snaps that we played on defense. I am learning a lot, and I love playing in this defense, it allows me to be very active. I'm just going to keep trying to learn as much as I can to get better every week."

A big part of learning more is figuring out the way you learn best and for Adderley, doing just that has helped him to be a better safety.

"I'm a very visual learner so even in the meeting rooms I've just been using what has worked for me and it's working out really well," he said. "I'm seeing a lot of things, a lot of checks and stuff that need to be made. So, I'm just trying to get better at that as we go."

In the NFL, plays can be made at any moment, and Adderley explained a big part of handling that on defense is what you do after the play happens that helps you grow as an athlete at your respective position.

"I notice in that first game [against the Washington Football team] my leverage was off, I was on [TE Logan Thomas'] back hip so I couldn't really see the ball at all. But next time when I did get that situation, I was able to get in front of him and make [Dak Prescott] kind of elevate his throw so that was definitely a plus, I just have to figure out a way to come down with that."

Asante Samuel Jr.'s 'Got real toughness, real instincts'

Chargers' rookie cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. shined against the Cowboys bringing in his first interception of his career agaisnt Dallas. You could say getting interceptions runs in the family as his dad, Asante Samuel amassed 51 career interceptions of his own throughout his 11-year career in the NFL.

On Wednesday, Staley talked about the type of player Samuel Jr. has been for the Chargers and how his skills have shined beyond the flashy pick.

"I'm really impressed with Asante Samuel Jr.," Staley said. "He looks like he belongs out there, you know you can really measure him when he's going nose to nose with somebody really good…you can measure Asante less on the interception, which is fantastic, but more on a nose-to-nose play, where it's deny the ball down on a third-down or a fourth-down vs. Amari Cooper, or the red area in the middle part of the endzone. When you're nose to nose with a premium player, with a 100-million-dollar receiver how are you playing?"

Samuel Jr. was able to handle whatever was thrown his way as he went up against the Cowboys' top receivers. Staley explained how impressed he was with the rookie's ability to compartmentalize and move on after Samuel Jr. gave up a pass on a 'triple-cut' route from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

"What happened after that 14-yard play was he got right back in the huddle and kept playing and that's what we need from him," he said. "We really like coaching the guy, he's got real toughness, real instincts."

The Future is Here!

Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Three Takeaways: Chargers "Putting Focus on Us" Heading into Week 3

With time to study the film from Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Brandon Staley, Derwin James, and Joey Bosa discussed the focus on the future.
news

Top Takeaways: How the Chargers Will "Grow" from Loss to Cowboys

"I mean it's the NFL so [there's] gonna be adversity. We are the best of the best that play this game so we gotta learn how to let that adversity hit and overcome it. I feel like this team is gonna do that."
news

Three Takeaways: Joey Bosa and Ezekiel Elliott, Former Roommates Reunite Sunday at SoFi Stadium

Joey Bosa relives his college days living with Ezekiel Elliot, talks about what it means to face him in the NFL
news

Three Takeaways: Why Are the Chargers "Excited for the Challenge" to Face Cowboys?

Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert and Kyzir White talked about preparing for the Dallas Cowboys and how the Bolts can improve heading into Week 2.
news

Three Takeaways: How Did Derwin James Feel in 2021 Debut?

Take a look at three big things from Monday's press conference. 
news

Mike Williams Changes Chargers' 'Movie' with Fourth Quarter Touchdown

"He's one of those guys that goes up and 50/50 balls are more like 75/25."
news

Three Takeaways: Rashawn Slater vs. Chase Young Rematch In The NFL

Here are three takeaways from Thursday's press conference with offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, left tackle Rashawn Slater and defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill.
news

Three Takeaways: Expect A 'Different' Nasir Adderley in 2021

Here are three takeaways from Wednesday's press conferences with Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert and Derwin James.
news

Joey Bosa and Keenan Allen Talk 'Explosive Playmakers' on Washington Football Team

Brandon Staley, Joey Bosa and Keenan Allen discussed preparations, key players for Washington during Monday's press conference.
news

Joe Lombardi Talks Bond Between Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen

"He's a guy that you trust so much and so when in doubt you find him and throw him the football because you know exactly what he's gonna do the way he talks to the quarterback with body language."
news

The "Why" Behind Brandon Staley's Coaching Philosophy

"He wants us to be students of the game rather than just football players."

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the making of Chargers safety Derwin James and how he changes the Bolts defense. Check out episode 3 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday September 24.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cowboys Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cowboys in the 2021 SoFi Stadium opener.
news

Chargers Elevate Joe Gaziano to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Schofield III

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard/tackle Michael Schofield III. In a corresponding move, the team placed tackle Bryan Bulaga on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 2

This All In is all Justin Herbert.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Washington Hype Video

The Bolts fly to Washington, D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for their 2021 season opener.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Joe & Justin

Get an all-access look at Justin Herbert's preparations for year 2: behind the scenes at an NFL promo shoot, a peek inside the huddle during the Chargers' 2021 training camp and, of course, the story behind his famous victory brisket.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured.
news

Chargers Announce Practice Squad and Claim Two Players Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers signed 12 players to the practice squad and made additional roster moves.
news

Chargers Reduce Roster to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived 16 players. With the moves, the roster stands at 53 players.
news

Chargers Begin Cutting Roster Down to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived nine players and waived/injured two others.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 1

From the beginnings of the Staley era to what it's like in a team meeting and more.
video

All In: Episode 1 | A New Day

On the series premiere of All In, follow Brandon Staley's journey from his beginnings as head coach at John Carroll University through his NFL career up through his first team meeting with the Chargers. As he begins to shape his scheme around players like reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert and returning All-Pro safety Derwin James, the early test of NFL training camp and preseason is rapidly approaching. Tune in September 10 for the second installment of All In: Behind the Scenes of the 2021 Los Angeles Chargers. Powered by Pepsi.
news

10 Insights: Chase Daniel to Start Saturday at Seahawks

Here's what you need to know ahead of Chargers at Seahawks from Lumen Field.
news

Top 10 Quotes From the Final Day of Chargers Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say at the conclusion of camp.
video

Chargers Weekly: Preseason Mega Roundtable

Chris Hayre is joined by six media voices who discuss top performers from Chargers training camp and look ahead to key position battles in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks. The Athletic's Daniel Popper, Southern California News Group's Gilbert Manzano and Sports Illustrated's Fernando Ramirez at (0:10); voice of the Chargers Matt "Money" Smith, the Los Angeles Times' Jeff Miller and the Associated Press' Joe Reedy at (26:55).
gallery

Photos: Bolts Continue Preseason Prep

Take a look at some of the best photos from the Chargers Wednesday practice at Hoag Performance Center.
news

Chargers Sign Linebacker Nate Evans

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Nate Evans. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Frederick Smith Jr.
news

Top 10 Quotes From Day 18 of Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say after Tuesday's training camp practice.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived long snapper Ryan Langan, wide receiver Austin Proehl, tight end Matt Seybert and tackle Kyle Spalding. 
gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Host Niners at SoFi

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 match-up with the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Seybert

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Matt Seybert.
news

Larry Rountree III: "Seeking Knowledge From A Gang of OGs"

The rookie RB talks suiting up for his first NFL action, what it was like getting to speak to LaDainian Tomlinson, his mom's impact, and more.
video

Pass the Sticks: Derwin James vs. Kenneth Murray in Madden 22

Derwin James and Kenneth Murray face off in the brand new Madden 22 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

10 Insights: Easton Stick to Start Sunday vs. 49ers

Here's what you need to know ahead of 49ers at Chargers from SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy.
video

Chargers Weekly: Mark Sanchez, Jim Trotter From Joint Practice With 49ers

Chris Hayre is joined by Fox Sports' Mark Sanchez (:10) to discuss Justin Herbert's development, Derwin James' return and practice observations. Later, NFL Media's Jim Trotter (10:43) discusses the importance of joint practices in today's NFL and expectations for the 2021 Chargers.
Latest News
Advertising