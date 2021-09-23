Three Takeaways: How Does the First Divisional Game Present A 'Great Opportunity' For Chargers?

A big emphasis for the Chargers this week has been to focus on fundamentals and technique in order to avoid penalties that were a huge factor against Dallas last Sunday. The Bolts have a big opportunity ahead in Week 3 as they travel to Kansas City to face Patrick Mahomes and company. Like the Chargers, the Chiefs are coming off a tough late game loss, falling to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football. Staley explained his mentality when it comes to facing a team that's coming off a loss.

"You have to treat each game like it has a life of its own," Staley said. "I think that you look at the game that they just played and assessed what happened, just like we did. Whether you win or you lose, there's a lot to unpack in every game. They played a really good team on the road. Things like that happen in the NFL."

Another point of emphasis for the Chargers this week has been on tackling and tuning things up in the run defense, whether that's containing the running back or the mobile QB. Staley explained a factor they have their eye on that plays into Mahomes' game and how important it will be to limit the yards after the catch when it comes to the talented list of receivers the Chiefs have. When it comes to the Chargers defense, positioning is everything when it comes to defending a 'dynamic' team like the Chiefs.

"Patrick is really strong," he said. "I don't think that he gets enough credit for that. He's really, really strong, physical for the position. He's really tough to tackle, too, because he's elusive and really strong — definitely an important point. Certainly, we didn't tackle well enough last week against a really quality team. That's going to be a really big point of emphasis, [and] eliminating those yards after the catch."

Herbert talked about the challenges the Chiefs defense presents, but the second-year quarterback is ready to go into 'a hostile environment and play our football.'

"That's the tough part about playing offense, and you have to be prepared for all of that," Herbert said of the Chiefs' defensive scheme predicated on disguise. "You have to go back, and our coaches have done a great job of having a protection plan so far. [C] Corey [Linsley] and those guys up front have handled it really well. I'm looking forward to that challenge this week. They're an incredible defense."