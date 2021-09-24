Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

10 Insights: Chargers Face First Divisional Test at Chiefs

Sep 24, 2021 at 09:01 AM
Below are 10 quick-hitting insights ahead of the Chargers' Week 3 game at Kansas City.

1) Six of the past 11 Chargers games at Kansas City have been decided by seven or fewer points.

2) The last time the Chargers played the Chiefs in Kanas City, the Bolts won, 38-21. KC sat a large number of their starters making Sunday's game just the second matchup between Chargers QB Justin Herbert and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

3) Herbert and Mahomes join Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray as the only NFL QBs with a 70+ completion percentage & 650+ pass yards this season.

4) Chargers LB Nick Niemann is the younger brother of Chiefs LB Ben Niemann. The pair of brothers were teammates together at Iowa in 2017.

5) More connections: Bolts QB Chase Daniel played three seasons for the Chiefs (2013-15). Daniel capped his collegiate career as the University of Missouri's all-time leading passer. Bolts Special Teams Coordinator Derius Swinton II also served on Kansas City's coaching staff, holding the role of Special Teams Quality Control during the 2012 season. Prior to his time with the Chiefs, Swinton served as Special Teams Quality Control for all three seasons of Chiefs Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's tenure as head coach of the Rams (2009-11).

6) Chargers safety Derwin James and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have only faced off three times. In those three games combined, Kelce was held scoreless with just 91 total receiving yards.

7) A 100-yard game for Keenan Allen against KC would make him the first Charger in team history to start a season with three-straight games of 100-plus receiving yards.

8) Los Angeles heads into this matchup boasting the top third-down offense in football, converting a league-best 61.3 percent of third down attempts. Kansas City is ranked third, converting 52.6 percent of third down attempts.

9) This will be the 122nd all-time meeting between the Chargers and Chiefs. Kansas City leads the series 64-56 with one tie.

10) The Chiefs own a 36-25 record in the all-time series at Kansas City, but the Bolts have won on the road in two of the last three years.

Photos: Chiefs Week Begins for the Bolts

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Wednesday practice at Hoag Performance Center.

