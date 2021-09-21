Three Takeaways: Chargers "Putting Focus on Us" Heading into Week 3

After the Cowboys scored two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter of Sunday's game at SoFi Stadium, the Bolts defense locked in and held Dallas scoreless for the second and third quarters.

While the Bolts were able to stop the Cowboys from getting in the end zone for the rest of the game, the Cowboys registered 198 total rushing yards. The Bolts defense was without two key veteran players on Sunday in DL Justin Jones and CB Chris Harris Jr. due to injury. With those veterans out, safety Derwin James was moved to the play the 'Star' position on defense putting him in the slot and closer to the Cowboys' top receivers.

During Monday's press conference, Staley talked about what the Bolts need to do to tune up their run defense moving forward.

"There were plenty of instances of us playing good run defense yesterday," Staley said. "But there were far too many instances of us playing poorly. The good news is it's completely within our control. We knew that that was going to be part of their plan against us, and we were in good run defenses, good run structures. We were a little off with our mechanics and with our technique. That's going to be a point of emphasis moving forward."

When talking about the positive takeaways from Sunday's game, Staley likes the way the offense is 'distributing the ball evenly' amongst the talented weapons on the Chargers offense. Staley explained on Monday that it's just a matter of getting more game time as a unit in order to find the end zone more often.

"I feel like we're still at the beginning of that process," he said. "But I'm really pleased with how we're moving it. Now we just have to finish drives with touchdowns, and a lot of that starts with us playing penalty-free. If we can do that, then we're going to have the production I know we're capable of."

A big reason for the lack of success in the redzone was the number of offensive penalties, two of which called back touchdowns for the Chargers. Staley said it comes down to going back to the fundamentals of the game in order to clean up those penalties and unlock the full potential of this offense.