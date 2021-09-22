Week 3: Top Quotes From Justin Herbert

Here's what the QB had to say heading into Week 3 of 2021.
On playing the Chiefs in Kansas City:
"I think it's a great opportunity. This is what you dream of. They've won Super Bowl [Championships]. It's a great opportunity for us to go out there, to a hostile environment, and play our football. They're an incredible team, they've got a good defense, a good offense. They're going to need everything we've got."
On WR Mike Williams:
"I think Mike Williams is an incredible receiver. I think these past couple weeks have been able to show that. I know that he can get even better, as scary as that might sound. I believe that he's one of the best in the league. I think a lot of the offense is finding our one-on-one matchups. If teams start doubling [WR] Keenan Allen, you've got to find your other guys. Mike Williams has stepped up big."
On the anticipated environment in KC:
"I would assume there will be a lot more fans. I think at the time [we played last year], they maybe had 15,000 or so with the COVID-19 restrictions. I'm assuming it to be a lot louder. We've been working on silent count and everything like that."
On where this team is heading into Week 3:
"We're playing some good football. There are some things we that we need to clean up and that's regardless of whatever week you're in. There are always things to clean up, always things to improve. Whether that's our protection plan, our routes, our run game. We have to do better with it all. We have to put up more points, especially in the red zone. That's something that we have to execute. I think we move the ball really well. If you take away the penalty yards of last game, I think we're in the top-3 offenses in the NFL. I think we're doing a good job moving the ball, getting the ball downfield. I think we just need to execute better."
On Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu:
"He makes plays all over the field. He's a guy that you have to game plan and prepare for. He just finds ways to make plays, and flies around the field. He can man coverage, he can zone; he can do it all."
On the Chiefs' defensive scheme:
"That's the tough part about playing offense, and you have to be prepared for all of that. You have to go back, and our coaches have done a great job of having a protection plan so far. [C] Corey [Linsley] and those guys up front have handled it really well. I'm looking forward to that challenge this week. They're an incredible defense.
"[Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo] does a great job disguising everything. He's a really great coach. He's got his players really dialed in, and they make everything look the same. You're kind of wondering, 'What coverage this? Where are they bringing the pressure from?' They do a good job of hiding everything, so it's a lot on the quarterback to find that out."
