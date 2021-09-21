Where Do the Bolts Fall in Week 3 Power Rankings?

NFL Staff:

"On Sunday at SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles Chargers finally got to play in front of their fans.

Wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams both had big games, and running back Austin Ekeler piled up 115 total yards. But a pair of Justin Herbert interceptions and an inability to stop the run led to Los Angeles becoming the first team in the AFC West to lose a game this season.

After the game, quarterback Justin Herbert said the team needs to shake off the stink of this defeat quickly.

"We have 15 more weeks," he told reporters. "We've got 15 more opportunities to play football and we got another game on Sunday against a really good opponent. So, we've got to watch the film. We can be salty about it for a couple of hours, but it's time to be back to work."

The second-year signal-caller is right. The Chargers have no time to sulk, as they're headed to Kansas City in Week 3.