Where Do the Bolts Fall in Week 3 Power Rankings?

Sep 21, 2021 at 01:24 PM
The Week 3 Power Rankings are here. Take a look at where various NFL analysts and publications have the Bolts ranked heading into their matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday.

Bleacher Report: 9th

NFL Staff:

"On Sunday at SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles Chargers finally got to play in front of their fans.

Wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams both had big games, and running back Austin Ekeler piled up 115 total yards. But a pair of Justin Herbert interceptions and an inability to stop the run led to Los Angeles becoming the first team in the AFC West to lose a game this season.

After the game, quarterback Justin Herbert said the team needs to shake off the stink of this defeat quickly.

"We have 15 more weeks," he told reporters. "We've got 15 more opportunities to play football and we got another game on Sunday against a really good opponent. So, we've got to watch the film. We can be salty about it for a couple of hours, but it's time to be back to work."

The second-year signal-caller is right. The Chargers have no time to sulk, as they're headed to Kansas City in Week 3.

"Herbert has developed into one of the game's most dynamic quarterbacks," Sobleski wrote. "His arm talent forces defenders to be alert at all times, because he can make certain throws most quarterbacks can't. Yes, the Chargers lost to the Cowboys on Sunday. Even so, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year and his supporting cast is one of the most promising groups that the NFL has to offer."'

Sports Illustrated: 13th

Connor Orr:

"Justin Herbert is as good as advertised here in his second season. Many of us have been burned by this team before, but I look upon the Bolts favorably, despite a classic Chargers-style loss in Week 2. They play in Kansas City this week and the tough schedule doesn't slow down from there (Raiders, Browns, at Ravens, Patriots), but I'm excited to see how they come out of that run."

Sporting News: 14th

Vinne Iyer:

"The Chargers have shown much-improved defense with Brandon Staley, but their linebacker and smallish front concerns showed up against the Cowboys' running backs. Justin Herbert is doing his best to sophomore shine in the offense, but there are a few frustrating mistakes coming in the transition period."

Washington Post: 17th

Mark Maske:

"Justin Herbert threw two interceptions in the loss to the Cowboys but still looks like the NFL's next great QB. It's not clear yet how good this team is. But the Chargers certainly are interesting."

Yahoo Sports: 17th

Frank Schwab:

"Justin Herbert is still a young quarterback, something that gets forgotten because he has been so good. His two interceptions came in Cowboys territory, including one into the end zone."

CBS Sports: 18th

Pete Prisco:

"They just didn't do enough on offense against a depleted Cowboys defense last week. The penalties also killed them."

